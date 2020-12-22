For pollsters, new algorithms and a heap of humility. The aura of certainty should be discarded in favor of techniques to explain potential outcomes based on various turnout models.

For Speaker Nancy Pelosi, noise-canceling headphones to insulate the California Democrat from insane outbursts from the right and grumbling from the left.

For President-elect Joe Biden’s nominees, a stiff drink before facing the bloviating senators who will decide on their confirmations. Perhaps they could also use a scorecard when those senators hypocritically complain about mean tweets and corporate connections.

For the Republican Party, an entire makeover. Alas, cosmetics will not be enough, I fear, to restore its image.

For Republicans who refused to go along with the MAGA crowd, a new party or a home in the Democratic Party.

For the Democratic Party, unity. Whatever their differences they are, they must find common ground to restore our democracy, revive our economy and clean up the mess the current administration will leave behind.

For state bar associations, volunteers to peruse the briefs and oral arguments of lawyers who filed frivolous lawsuits and tried to overthrow our democracy, a necessary step before professional sanctions can be administered.

For cable-TV news hosts, a buzzer or gong to signal a flat-out lie when Republicans come on their shows. Better yet, a new guest list that excludes those who have used those platforms to lie repeatedly to the public.

For the New York prosecutors investigating Trump financial crimes, plenty of coffee and a thick skin.

For newspaper editors, cable TV producers and reporters, a moratorium on coverage of the 45th president — unless he is indicted.

For every health-care worker, a vaccination and a long, well-earned vacation.

For the developers of covid-19 vaccines, the Nobel Prize for medicine.

For restaurant owners, all the space heaters they need for outdoor dining to get through the winter.

For the State Department, more attention, funding and respect in an administration that respects diplomacy.

For the Environmental Protection Agency, a new website that restores information about climate change.

For the Justice Department, a new code of ethics and a housecleaning to rehabilitate its reputation.

For the intelligence community, a president who believes them and not Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the Supreme Court, restraint. Its credibility is on the line. Wholesale reversal of precedent will leave its reputation in shreds and a possible end to life-time tenure.

For political scientists, a slew of theses and books on how we nearly lost our democracy and how to prevent a recurrence.

For teachers and students, in-person education.

For sports teams, fans back in the stands.

For all Americans, sanity, normalcy, covid-19 vaccination, the hugs of family and friends, indoor dining, airplane rides, live entertainment and a functional democracy.