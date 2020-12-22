It may not be all bad for the GOP, but the danger is great.

Trump will leave office with a long list of people he’s angry at, those who were insufficiently loyal and so must be punished. As Axios reports, Trump “is turning bitterly on virtually every person around him, griping about anyone who refuses to indulge conspiracy theories or hopeless bids to overturn the election.”

That includes even those whose self-abasement in his service has been positively heroic, such as Vice President Pence. But this is their final test, and few are passing.

The experience of the tea party backlash to the Obama presidency is instructive both for what will be similar and what will be different in the backlash to Joe Biden’s presidency. The tea party operated on fear, pulling Republican elected officials to the right with the prospect that they might come in for a wave of angry attention in conservative media, and even get a primary challenge.

Those will be Trump’s weapons as well, weapons that he is uniquely positioned to wield.

Let’s start with the primary challenge. As we saw when Obama was president, it only took a couple of members getting knocked off to fill the remaining ones with terror. The end result could be good or bad for the party. On one hand, you have a case like that of Bob Bennett, the reliably conservative Utah senator who fell to a challenge from Mike Lee in 2010. That did the party no harm, since no Democrat is going to be elected in Utah, and Lee — who ranks as the most conservative member of the Senate — can have the seat for pretty much as long as he wants.

On the other hand you have a case like that of Eric Cantor, who was House majority leader until he was knocked off in a 2014 primary by the far-right Dave Brat. As Virginia grows more liberal, it becomes harder for an extremist like Brat to remain in office, and he was ousted four years later by Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

Which brings us to one particular Republican whom Trump is already targeting: Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia.

Although Kemp is a hard-right conservative and an enthusiastic vote suppressor in his own right, the president is mad at him because he was unable under the law to simply steal Georgia’s election on Trump’s behalf. So as the Daily Beast reports, Trump is going to do something about it:

According to two people who’ve discussed Kemp with the president this month, Trump has largely focused on how Kemp would be “nothing” without him or his endorsement in the 2018 gubernatorial primary. The president has also mentioned that he’s looking forward to fundraising and campaigning against Kemp in Georgia, in the likelihood that a GOP primary challenger emerges.

Trump has been talking about the possibility of a primary challenge to Kemp publicly as well, as have his allies. The trouble is that Georgia is now a swing state. Replacing Kemp with a lunatic Trumpite would increase the chances that Democrats would be able to win the governor’s race in 2022 (Stacey Abrams, whom Kemp beat in 2018, will probably run again).

And while Kemp is extremely conservative but became Trump’s enemy mostly through circumstance, it’s in swing districts where Republicans are more likely to have criticized the president, and are therefore more likely to get a challenge from the right. Those swing seats are precisely where a Trump loyalist who won a primary is more likely to lose in the general.

In these intraparty debates, we may see some small amount of substantive disagreement; for instance, a Republican who voted for a bill that Biden promoted or to confirm a Biden nominee could be attacked by other Republicans. But mostly it will be about loyalty to Trump. Did you promote the stolen election myth? Do you refuse to acknowledge that Biden is the legitimate president? If the answer to any of those questions is no, you might be in for a primary challenge.

And keep in mind: Trump loves injecting himself into Republican primaries. He loves the fact that he can make or break someone’s career with a tweet, choosing who will rise and who will fall. We don’t know yet if he’ll retain that power as the ex-president, but there’s a good chance he will.

One power he will undoubtedly retain is his ability to command the attention of conservative media. Imagine if you were a Republican member of Congress and you knew that at any moment Trump could send a tweet about you, and that night three different programs on Fox News would run segments about how you’re Trump’s newest enemy. You’d be terrified.

Democrats have their own complicated dynamic around primary challenges from the left, which I’ll consider in a future column. But for Republicans, the new version of the tea party is the Trump party, an ongoing movement committed to finding and punishing anyone whose devotion to Trump was less than absolute. One could almost feel sorry for its future victims, were they not all so complicit in the damage that has been done over the last four years.