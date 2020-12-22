I am referring, of course, to the seedy saga of now-jailed “Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli and the former Bloomberg News reporter who covered and now loves him, Christie Smythe.

Shkreli, you might recall, is the Brooklyn native who ran Turing Pharmaceuticals, a small pharmaceutical company that suddenly jacked up the price of an AIDS drug by 5,000 percent in 2015. Instead of hanging his head in shame, he embraced his notoriety, playing the role of an evil villain and seemingly confusing life with a reality show. “The key word in profiteering is profit,” he claimed to Business Insider, comparing himself to the robber barons. In his spare time, he harassed female reporters on social media. All this turned him into, as the BBC put it, “The Most Hated Man in America.”

Smythe — in the telling of reporter Stephanie Clifford, who profiled her in Elle magazine this past weekend — is a native of the Midwest who worked a semi-anonymous job for Bloomberg News out of a semi-anonymous downtown New York City courthouse office. She dressed meekly in black and gray. She spent weekends with her husband and a rescue mutt.

It’s basically the setup for a rom-com, where a bad boy enters the heroine’s life and shakes things up, and indeed that’s what happened. Smythe discovered in 2015 that Shkreli was being investigated for fraudulent activities related to a hedge fund he founded. She called him up; he denied it. A small scoop ensued. Soon bigger ones did, including his eventual indictment for various frauds.

Shkreli was Smythe’s beat, and he would lead her on — blowing hot and cold, returning calls one day and giving scoops to rival reporters the next. As readers of romance novels would predict, Smythe slowly starts to fall for Shkreli. She takes leave from work to write a book about the case. She began to accompany Shkreli to events — yes, in the United States of Donald Trump, the “most hated man” has fans — and finds herself receiving attention too. “It almost felt like I was a political wife,” she says. She laps the sudden interest up.

Friends, colleagues, mentors — heck, her husband — try to warn her off, to tell her she’s getting used, but to no avail. The book deal dies — publishers are not interested in a sympathetic view of an unpleasant criminal. She blows up her job and marriage and declares her love to Shkreli, now doing seven years in the slammer. He reciprocated, or so he claimed — he was certainly happy enough to let his lawyers say she was his “fiancée” in a bid to get out of jail. But when she began cooperating with Elle to tell her story, he cuts her off. “Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors,” he says to her — via his lawyer and a reporter. No doubt he would have fired her via Twitter if he still had access to it.

Tabloid scandals achieve notoriety not simply because they are often ghastly, but because they tell us something about the times we live in. The Jeffrey Epstein scandal showed that the wealthy were not smarter than the rest of us, just more predatory. Harvey Weinstein made it clear that women had not progressed as much as advertised.

Here’s something else the ascendancy of Trump revealed: Too many of our fellow citizens confuse fame with smarts, smash-mouth aggression for admirable candor and a toxic narcissist’s charm and self-promoting self-interest for concern. Once they have been had, few are able to admit to the con.

The saga of Smythe and Shkreli offers another prism through which to view all this. It’s not hard to suspect that Smythe got addicted to the drama of it all, the sense that she was someone special to this controversial man. We all want to be noticed, to be told we are important. We want our lives to have a mission.

After the profile’s publication, Smythe spent a night and a day defending Shkreli on Twitter and Clubhouse, before telling the New York Post that, while she’s still up for a relationship with the convicted felon, she’s also ready to consider dating other men. Perhaps Smythe will change the subject of her once-planned book. Instead of defense of Shkreli, she can write about how to recover from a one-sided affair with a toxic narcissist. Somehow, I suspect that one could be a bestseller.