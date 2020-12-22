The United States picked up a tax break for owners of racehorses and tried to see if it still had a tag on it, then sighed when it didn’t find one. “I mean, look at this,” it said. “When am I ever going to use this? Does Congress think I own a racehorse? Where did they even get this?”

The United States, where 13 percent of adults report sometimes or often not having enough to eat in the past week, next held up another gift from Congress: a coupon to fully write off business lunches. “I’m literally never going to use this. What is this hot garbage? Whose idea was this? Donald Trump? Do they think the reason people aren’t in restaurants is because they can’t expense a whole three-martini business lunch and not because, I don’t know, there’s a pandemic on that makes indoor restaurant dining unsafe and not to be encouraged in the first place?”

“Is that a rhetorical question?” Congress asked.

“NO!” The United States shouted. It had turned an alarming shade of red, but it explained that much of this was due to gerrymandering. “And while we’re at it, what is this? It looks like it’s programs to promote abstinence, but — why? What about the year 2020 made you think that this was a priority of mine?”

Congress shrugged mysteriously.

The United States looked at the three or four packages remaining under its withered, bedraggled Rockefeller Center tree and shook one hopefully. “Is this at least going to be the mandatory paid sick leave for employees with covid that I wanted?”

Congress shook its head. “They were out.”

The United States smiled unhappily. “I guess Congress believes it’s doing its best,” it said. “And I guess it’s the thought that counts. But … what was the thought?”