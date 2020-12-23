But on Tuesday, David Perdue, the Republican Senator competing in one of those runoffs, started running a new TV ad all about coronavirus and the recovery.

That Perdue TV spot seizes on Congress’ passage of a $900 billion economic rescue package to proclaim that Perdue had now delivered “direct checks to Georgians,” which the ad describes as “real, meaningful help.”

But unfortunately for Perdue, President Trump has now stomped all over this message.

When Trump declared that the deal is a “disgrace” and demanded that Congress pass $2,000 stimulus checks rather than the $600 ones in the package, he basically told Republican voters in Georgia (and everywhere else) that this is not “real, meaningful help" at all.

Perdue’s ad is really a piece of work. Watch it here:

In a campaign ad, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) accuses his rival, Jon Ossoff (D), of encouraging Democrats in Congress to put politics ahead of coronavirus relief. (Perdue for Senate)

The story this ad tells — that Democrats spent months obstructing Republican efforts to bring needed help to the American people, and that only the heroic perseverance of GOP lawmakers like Perdue broke through the logjam — is straight up-is-downism.

The real timeline is right here. But for now let’s just remind ourselves that Democrats, Ossoff included, pushed for a generous aid package with stimulus payments for many months, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans opposed it.

Indeed, when McConnell finally moved towards a smaller deal than the one Democrats had long demanded, he admitted that Perdue and fellow Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler were “getting hammered” over the issue. It’s hard to square this with Perdue’s claim that his hard work resulted in this outcome.

What’s notable is that McConnell and Perdue had to do this at all. In a red state like Georgia, Republicans surely thought they could coast to victory, especially in runoffs that are typically low turnout affairs, by juicing the base with the specter of socialist takeovers and Antifa riots.

But Biden won the state through a combination of charged up turnout, particularly among African Americans, and running up big totals in blue-shifting Atlanta suburbs. With Democrats determinedly organizing once again, suddenly these runoffs appear too close for comfort.

Tim Miller memorably calls these suburban moderates “Red Dogs.” They are educated, mostly white suburbanites who voted Republican in past presidential elections, but then shifted against Trump in 2020 and possibly voted Democratic in 2018 as well.

But they may be persuaded to vote Republican down-ticket without Trump at the top of the ballot. And Perdue needs to prevent those voters from going for Ossoff in the runoff.

And so, it’s interesting, per a Democrat familiar with ad buy information, that this new Perdue ad is running in the Atlanta media market. That means one of its targets is the Atlanta suburbs, where Biden ran up those huge totals. The message in the new ad is probably targeting those voters.

In fact, note that the ad does not mention Trump, even though it was cut when he was supporting the compromise. All it says is that Perdue and Republicans “delivered."

Trump’s attacks on the stimulus bill might not themselves impact these voters, since they aren’t diehard Trumpists to begin with. But they give Democrats a cudgel to point out that they support far more robust aid than Perdue and Loeffler do, which could impact those voters.

What’s more, Perdue and Loeffler need those voters and they need overwhelming Trump base turnout. That’s why they keep pushing socialism-Antifa messaging and keep bolstering Trump’s lie that the election was stolen from him: Because these voters might stay home if they conclude Republicans haven’t fought hard enough to help Trump overturn the presidential results.

Trump reportedly has not decided whether to veto the stimulus bill yet, but one House GOP leader is privately describing it as “tainted” by Trump’s criticism. So even if Trump ultimately signs it, the bill could further cast these Republicans as sellouts to Trump.

What happens with Trump voters in Georgia now that Trump is declaring that Perdue and Loeffler have failed him?

They very well might survive this train wreck. But it’s still a train wreck.