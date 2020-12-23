But as we have discovered the hard way during the Trump era, reforming laws is not enough. Elected officials must also uphold democratic norms and act with good faith to allow a constitutional government to function. What could the incoming administration do to rebuild these norms? And what could Congress — with two narrowly divided chambers — do to promote a more functional relationship with President-elect Joe Biden?

As for the administration, the era of contempt for congressional requests for information and response to subpoenas must end. The grounds for refusal to answer or produce documents on “executive privilege” should be limited to communications with the president and true national security concerns. Executive branch employees should not be allowed to invoke executive privilege as an excuse for non-cooperation; it must be invoked by the president himself.

Although the Inspector General Act, as written, ensures full access to documents necessary for inspectors general to do their work, in practice, that has not been the case. The new president should send out a directive that full cooperation with inspectors general is required of all employees.

Much of the dysfunction in the Trump administration stemmed from a hyper-politicized Justice Department that served as the president’s lawyer, in many cases to thwart Congress and its oversight function. At his news conference on Tuesday, Biden set exactly the right tone when he declared, “The attorney general of the United States is not the president’s lawyer.” That edict should be taken seriously.

Even without new authorization by statute, the new president and attorney general (via a request to the deputy attorney general) can grant to the Justice Department inspector general jurisdiction over the attorney general’s office and the authority to investigate systemic problems that implicate attorneys’ professional responsibilities (e.g., intervention in a case, lack of candor to Congress or courts). The Office of Professional Responsibility, which lacks the independence and resources of the inspector general, is not an adequate substitute. In short, the president and the attorney general should take it upon themselves to police the Justice Department by empowering the inspector general — even if Congress does not enact new legislation.

Likewise, the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) is a valuable tool for ensuring transparency in the executive branch, but it is broken. Departments are slow and nonresponsive — daring journalists to go to court to sue for documents plainly covered by the law. Part of the problem is staffing as the number of FOIA requests grow, which the new director of the Office of Management and Budget can rectify by requiring departments and agencies to staff appropriately. Again, the president can direct departments to act in a timely fashion and to keep records on response time. (Often, a FOIA request and reporting can surface new issue, which, in turn, alerts Congress for the need to conduct oversight.) The executive branch, in other words, can set a new, high standard for transparency.

On the congressional side, hearings have become unproductive, unenlightening and platforms for bullying. Executive branch employees cannot be expected to prepare adequately (involving staff time and resources) and be responsive when members do not ask relevant questions and resort to grandstanding. Committee leaders must rein in members — or better yet, empower committee counsel to ask questions. Members of Congress are far more likely to obtain complete and truthful answers if they respect executive branch employees’ time and formulate appropriate inquiries.

The Senate — if it wants to avoid use of unconfirmed, “acting” secretaries and sub-secretaries — can vow to give executive branch nominees an up-or-down vote in a timely fashion. (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did publicly agree to votes on the floor for Cabinet-level nominees, though he did not specify any timetable or indicate his position on lower-level appointees.)

Expectations for comity between the executive and legislative branches are low — especially if Democrats do not reach a 50-50 split in the Senate. Nevertheless, each branch can do its part not only to pass statutory reforms, but also to repair the norms that were shredded over the last few years. The question is whether the new administration and Congress have the will to police and reform themselves.