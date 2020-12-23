For Nielsen, it started, as evil frequently does, with the banal — a shifty recollection, seemingly designed to protect the boss. In January 2018, she testified that she didn’t hear Trump call predominantly Black nations “shithole countries,” although she was at the meeting where The Post reported the president had uttered the racist words. At most, Nielsen allowed, she heard “tough language” from a bunch of people.

A few months later, Nielsen claimed that she did not think Russia tried to help Trump win the 2016 election. This was consistent with the president’s talking points, but inconsistent with the assessment of the U.S. intelligence community. After her comment was widely ridiculed, Nielsen backtracked.

Finally came the baby snatching. Nielsen will go down in infamy as the implementer of the Trump administration’s sick policy of taking children away from parents who illegally entered the United States. She lied about that, too, but it was tough to deny, what with the memo she signed making it “permissible to separate minors from adult family members.” After The Post described Nielsen’s denial as “Orwellian,” Nielsen went defiant, stating that she was just enforcing the law, and implied that if parents wanted to keep children, they shouldn’t bring them to the United States without the proper documents.

Rosenstein was, according to the New York Times, a driving force behind the child removals. After then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions told federal prosecutors “we need to take away children,” a few prosecutors hesitated in a couple of cases because the kids involved were literally babies. Rosenstein said the policy had to be applied regardless of the age of the children. He subsequently tried to pass the buck, saying if prosecutors brought cases they thought were unethical, they shouldn’t blame him.

But Rosenstein can’t evade responsibility for aiding and abetting Trump’s obstruction of the Mueller investigation. He was the factual and legal predicate for the investigation, which came after Trump fired James B. Comey, then the FBI director. At Trump’s behest, Rosenstein wrote the memo justifying Comey’s dismissal. He later professed to be shocked, shocked that Trump had ulterior motives for wanting Comey gone, but the Mueller report exposed the truth: Trump had already told him he was planning to fire Comey. Rosenstein knew his letter would be used as cover, but he wrote it anyway, I guess because that’s what you do when you put your integrity on layaway while you work for Donald Trump.

Even Rosenstein’s appointment of Mueller had a foul stench — the right thing done the wrong way. Rosenstein should have recused himself, since the impetus of the probe was Comey’s firing, to which Rosenstein was a key witness. In not doing so, Rosenstein was able to supervise Mueller’s work and use that power to protect Trump.

A common defense of sellouts is that there were other times when they could have sold out but did not. Nielsen didn’t go along — you cannot make this stuff up — with the president’s musings about electrifying and putting flesh-piercing spikes on top of the border wall, or stocking a moat in front of it with snakes and alligators. Rosenstein never fired Mueller.

But that defense reminds me of the Chris Rock joke about fathers bragging about taking care of their children. Rock’s punchline is: “You’re supposed to take care of your children.” When you work for the federal government, you are supposed to obey the Constitution. All the time, not just when it comes at no personal inconvenience to you.

The thing about complicity with evil is that it rarely works, even on its own cynical terms. Nielsen learned that when she was forced to resign because she wouldn’t do every illegal thing Trump wanted. Rosenstein left voluntarily, but only after putting up with Trump’s telling the New York Post that he belonged in jail because “he should have never picked a special counsel.”

Do they have regrets? Nielsen said last year, “I don’t regret enforcing the law.” Shortly before his own last day, Rosenstein gave a speech invoking the words of President John Adams, who successfully defended British troops for killing American revolutionaries during the Boston Massacre. Rosenstein recited Adams’s words: “But upon the stage of life, while conscience claps, let the world hiss.”

Let the world hiss indeed. What all the president’s men and women should have done, when the work they were asked to do was some unholy combination of unethical, unconstitutional, anti-democratic and inhumane, is quit. May Barr’s last day remind us of the fragility of democracy and the bitter costs of accommodation.