Likewise, Republicans’ approval rating for the president fell eight points since October. Few Republicans like a loser.
Even Congress, among the most irrational MAGA groupings one can find outside Mar-a-Largo, is thinking about the country and their own political survival beyond Jan. 20. They not only passed — by overwhelming numbers — a stimulus plan they deemed unnecessary just months ago (including with the support of the two incumbent Georgia senators who will face the voters Jan. 5), but they are also prepared to override President Trump’s threatened veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (issued because Congress had the temerity to drop the names of military bases that celebrate traitorous white nationalists who took up arms against the United States).
We have already heard a number of Republicans complaining about the administration’s lack of response to the cyberattack on the federal government, widely attributed to Russia. And depending on how wild his pardons are (e.g., Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), we might hear more robust complaints from within the party.
This is not to say Republicans in Congress have become reasonable (hence, their agreement to include only a measly $600 stimulus check for Americans in the relief bill), but we should recognize the role that self-interest plays in steering them away from the 45th president. There is a world of difference between provoking rage from the MAGA cult leader while he is in office and ignoring him once he is gone and literally has no power. (Perhaps then, they will be able to honestly say that they are unaware of his latest tweet or bizarre statement.)
Surely a few Republicans in one or both houses may try challenging the electoral returns on Jan. 6. There are always a few Freedom Caucus loonies to run headlong into a brick wall. However, the vast majority of the Republicans in both houses will flick away the spurious challenges, thereby sealing the end of the president’s term.
Come January, the political calculus changes from “What will keep the president from attacking me?” to “What is good for me?” The results are not necessarily going to be any more moderate, but they surely will be less Trump-centric.
