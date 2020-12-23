On Tuesday night, Trump granted clemency to 20 more people, and for some of them, you could articulate a justification for the action. That justification might be wrong or absurd or morally despicable, but at least you’d be able to say something to defend Trump’s decision.

For instance, when it comes to the four military contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians in a 2007 massacre, Trump might claim that war is frightening and confusing, and for all they knew that 9-year-old boy was a terrorist.

It would be vile, but at least Trump could come up with a reason for why he granted the pardon. That is not the case, however, with three former Republican members of Congress on whom Trump bestowed mercy:

Former California congressman Duncan Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year to a scheme in which he and his wife stole over $250,000 in campaign funds, which they used for things like vacations, dental work, and theater tickets. Hunter also used some of the stolen money to facilitate his extramarital affairs , which probably had something to do with why his wife testified against him and then filed for divorce

Former New York congressman Chris Collins was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison for his part in an insider trading scheme. He served on the board of a small Australian biotech firm, and when he learned that its multiple sclerosis treatment had failed clinical trials, he frantically told his son before the news became public to dump the company’s stock, then lied to the FBI about it. In colorful detail, prosecutors say he committed insider trading while attending a White House picnic.

Former Texas congressman Steve Stockman was convicted of 23 felony counts and sentenced to 10 years in prison in an elaborate scheme that involved wire fraud, money laundering, campaign finance violations, and stealing $1.25 million in contributions to a charity for his personal use; prosecutors described it as a “white-collar crime spree.”

So what is the justification for these pardons? Were Hunter, Collins, and Stockman innocent? Victims of mistaken identity? Have they turned their lives around?

No. They do have something in common, besides being criminals: They were early and enthusiastic supporters of Donald Trump.

“Mr. Stockman is lucky to have benefited from the Trump presidency,” said the former congressman’s lawyer. “In another political environment and under another administration, this may have not been a reality.” You can say that again.

There have been no complaints, at least so far, from principled Republican politicians angry that Trump has offered a stamp of approval to the kind of corruption these three were guilty of. That’s because the most important principle to which Trump holds — and which now guides the entire Republican Party — is that there are no principles. There is only our team and their team, and anything our team does is justified — including, for instance, waging an outright war against democracy to overturn an election for no reason other than that we lost.

These cases also tell us something important about corruption itself. While you might have a hard time convincing most voters of it, in fact, the kind of corruption these three were found guilty of is relatively rare in Washington, much more so than it was in earlier eras.

Yet the public generally has it backward when they think about corruption: They believe that the federal government is rampant with payoffs and scams, while their local officials are honest folk just trying to serve the public. In fact, these days, the opposite is true. It’s not that most local officials aren’t honest (they are), but corruption is much easier to get away with at the local level.

At the federal level, there are just too many eyes on you. There are disclosure requirements, paper trails, and constant media scrutiny that make it difficult to pull off. A hundred years ago, a railroad baron would have no trouble slipping a congressman an envelope full of cash, but a tech baron who wanted to do the same thing today runs a much higher risk. And besides, lobbyists and super PAC contributions — all legal — usually do the trick.

But in local politics, there’s much less scrutiny, especially since local newspapers have become an endangered species. That’s a vital part of this story, too: Hunter, Collins, and Stockman were unable to conceal their crimes because local journalists were watching them.

Unfortunately, that’s less and less likely to be true as local papers are bought out by corporate raiders that eviscerate their political coverage or just close them altogether. One recent report concluded: “As local journalism declines, government officials conduct themselves with less integrity, efficiency, and effectiveness and corporate malfeasance goes unchecked.”

But Trump has done his best to make the federal government as corrupt as possible, on the theory that everybody does it. He managed to convince people that he wanted to “drain the swamp,” but what he really wanted was to make sure that he and his people were able to reap whatever spoils they could grab.

Soon he won’t be around to pardon Republican wrongdoers. But his party will continue to believe that it’s only a crime if a Democrat does it.