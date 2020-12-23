I was sitting at my desk worrying my way through a glass of rotgut whiskey. The ceiling fan spun idly overhead like a drunk zeppelin. I drank my whiskey and thought my thoughts. Then she walked in. She said her name was 2020. She was the kind of dame who makes you want to lock yourself in a house for eight months. She was the kind of dame who only looked anything like real on Zoom. She made you want to inject yourself with a small, vitiated sample of a deadly disease so that you would be immune to that disease. What I am trying to say is that I did not think much of 2020.

“Zelda Fitzgerald’s Diary”:

Dear Diary,

I don’t like 2020 very much.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s published novel, “I Understand What’s Going On This Generation”:

A thing I realized because I am a very perceptive writer is that lots of people were thinking that they didn’t like 2020 very much.

Ray Bradbury, “Future Things”:

Many things about 2020 did not surprise me very much, but there were women who were astronauts instead of packing individual bagged lunches for astronauts and waving goodbye to them in red-and-white checked aprons, and that surprised me a lot. My childhood was better.

Homer, “2020liad”:

Achilles, swift-runner, remained in his tent for months on months.

He did a puzzle, many-pieced. And another puzzle, of a thousand pieces.

He forged a sourdough loaf, a loaf of bronze.

He sat in his tent a long time and did many puzzles

While beyond his tent the battle raged.

Shirley Jackson, “Something Is the Matter With This House”:

2020, not sane, stood by itself against the calendar, holding darkness within; it had stood so for eighty years and might stand for eighty more. Within, Zooms continued, and doors were sensibly shut; silence lay steadily against the stone of 2020, and whatever walked there, walked six feet apart from anyone.

John Milton, “2 Paradise 2 Lost”:

Help me (John Milton), Muse, right now to sing

Who with no middle flight intend to soar!

Poor 2020 lay where it had fallen, in

A great and dubious pit, and ringed about

Were demons, groaning. But — I’ve got to say,

It was so bad and wrong and villainous

That I, John Milton, couldn’t help but think

That 2020 was misunderstood

Or sexy or compelling in some way.

2020 rose up very dramatically from its pit

And said, “I’m not a regular year, I’m a bad year"

And I, John Milton, wanted to hear more.

Shakespeare, “2020” (Collected Works In 38 Volumes):

2020 was a great year for me. I wrote 67 new plays.

Dante, “Inferno”:

Then Virgil led me to 2020 where there were many working in masks while other people came to them without the masks and shouted about their freedoms, and I asked, “For what are these people being punished?” and he said he did not know, and we walked quickly on.

Herman Melville, “Pierre; or, The Ambiguities”:

I don’t know about 2020 but here are 360 pages of fun facts about whales!

Sappho, “[2020], Fragments”:

20[20] … [was] not so

[good]

Perhaps [202]1

Walt Whitman, “More Leaves of Additional Grass”:

Trickle, slow drops, Giuliani’s face leaving!

Brown drops, trickling drops, trickle slow drops!

Four Seasons, Landscaper Total! Of all the landscapers, you I address, you I give the honor of my poem!

O! Scaper of Lands, Lands Total, American lands, you I sing, you I sing now!

I have been drunk since February.

Jane Austen, “Thanks and No Thanks”:

“That will do extremely well, 2020,” said Mr. Bennet. “You have delighted us long enough. Let the other years have time to exhibit.”

Emily Dickinson, “Poems”:

I did not — see

The Voter Fraud —

That Caught — A Leader’s — Eye

I wish — I had

Not spared a Thought

For such —

A Villainy.

Henry David Thoreau, “Still At Walden Hope You’re All Doing Well”:

How many men live lives of quiet desperation? I assume, lots! I’m still living on my multi-acre property with access to a large body of water and having a great time, but everyone who drops off packages for me looks worried. They should try individualism.

George Orwell, “Don’t Look at Me”:

2020 went just about as I expected it would.