Well sure they do, at least in the abstract, or at very specific moments like this one. Just by chance, the incentives have aligned to make a bipartisan deal on pandemic relief possible. A similar set of circumstances could occur in the future, at least from time to time.

But let’s be clear: Bipartisanship will end where Biden’s agenda begins.

Consider what’s happening right now. Whether the bill winds up with $600 checks or $2,000 checks, it’s only happening at all because there are two Senate runoff elections going on in Georgia, with Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue fighting to hold on to their seats, and thereby to the Republican majority. As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Republicans last week, “Kelly and David are getting hammered” over the lack of a stimulus bill.

That’s the only reason McConnell agreed to pass any bill at all. Were it not for the Georgia races, he’d have already killed it, just to get a head start on sabotaging the economy to weaken Biden.

This isn’t necessarily going to be the last time bipartisanship is in both parties’ interest, even if McConnell is still majority leader. But it won’t happen often.

For instance, there will have to be bills funding the government, to keep it running and maintain funding for the things Republicans want, such as military spending. In those cases, Republicans will have both a substantive incentive to pass a bill (even if there will be plenty of arguments about the details) and a political incentive, since in the recent past they’ve caused multiple government shutdowns and usually got blamed for them, as they should have.

It’s even possible to imagine that once or twice a year some bill will come up that Republicans and Democrats genuinely agree on, as they did with the First Step Act, a modest but worthwhile criminal justice reform bill that was passed with bipartisan support in late 2018.

If Biden were a Republican, that might be enough legislative activity to satisfy him and his party. Republicans had control of the presidency and Congress through all of 2017 and 2018, and after cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy and trying unsuccessfully to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they pretty much called it a day. No Republican was heartsick over the lack of more legislative accomplishments, because conservatives aren’t really interested in having government do big, bold things.

But Democrats are. Biden is coming into office with an agenda that is enormous in both volume and ambition. Among other things, he wants to create a public health insurance option, raise the minimum wage, tackle climate change, make labor laws more union-friendly, expand access to affordable housing, make access to pre-K and child care universal, and a whole lot more.

Republicans will try to stop some things Biden tries to accomplish because they want his presidency to be a failure, but on most of what he would like to do, they simply don’t want the things he wants. It’s not a hard calculation for them.

So even though there are a few Republicans who are open to the idea of bipartisanship, it will have to be on items that match their own agenda. Biden can’t say, “C’mon, join with me on the public option. Don’t you know Americans want us to reach across the aisle?” If they just don’t think the public option is a good thing in the first place, Biden won’t be able to argue that they should set aside party loyalty to get it done.

Those bipartisan-curious Republicans do exist. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, or Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania might be persuaded to vote for a Democratic bill if the circumstances are right. And Biden will need only one or two of them at a time, depending on how those Georgia races turn out.

But those circumstances are going to be very narrow — an unforeseen emergency, or a bill that addresses something those Republicans are already committed to. They don’t include almost anything on Biden’s agenda.

Which shows that whatever else happens, at least until 2022 and maybe beyond, Democrats are going to have a lot to be disappointed about.