Despite political ineptitude and interference, American scientists found a vaccine for covid-19.

Despite isolation, dislocation and financial insecurity, Americans volunteered, came to the aid of their neighbors and donated to help those worse off.

Despite danger to themselves, front-line workers — from Uber Eats drivers to emergency room doctors — showed up to do their jobs.

Despite Republican obstruction, Congress passed multiple relief bills that saved some (but not all) businesses, provided relief checks, protected millions from eviction and aided front-line workers.

Despite an epidemic of police shootings and abuse, a multiracial and multigenerational peaceful movement rose up to demand racial justice.

Despite poor judgment displayed in the use of tear gas on peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square outside the White House, the armed forces self-corrected and reaffirmed its nonpolitical role.

Despite a field of two dozen candidates and the possibility of an unelectable socialist winning the Democratic presidential primary, voters nominated the best candidate to beat the incumbent president. That candidate then won in the general — in large part by ignoring social media and hiring one of the most competent campaign teams in memory.

Despite sniping about “ambitious” women, Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) snagged the nomination for vice president and made history as the first woman, the first African American and the first Asian American to be elected to the office.

Despite sabotage from the U.S. Postal Service, new election rules, insufficient funding, Republican-backed legal challenges, threats of voter intimidation and disinformation from the president, an army of Americans — including voting rights groups, state attorneys general, secretaries of state, private philanthropists and poll workers — pulled off the most secure election in American history.

Despite Republican efforts to delegitimize the election, confuse voters and deter voting by mail, more than 155 million voters cast ballots, the highest turnout ever recorded.

Despite Republicans’ attempt to overthrow the election results, local officials and courts protected the voting results.

Despite a horde of frivolous, baseless lawsuits, superb Democratic attorneys general and private lawyers prevailed again and again in courts, turning away efforts to disenfranchise millions of voters.

Despite internal hand-wringing, the weight of old habits and sniping from the MAGA crowd, the media did its job in reporting on the pandemic and on the assaults on our democracy.

Despite a pandemic and the administration’s efforts to delay the transition, President-elect Joe Biden managed a timely rollout of qualified, experienced and serious Cabinet officials and senior advisers.

None of this was inevitable. To the contrary, we learned just how vulnerable our democracy is. And we learned not to take human contact for granted. As bad as 2020 was, we muddled through and have reason to hope for a safer and saner 2021.

We’ll be off until Sunday. For all who are celebrating, I wish you a safe and joyous Christmas.