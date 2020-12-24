Under these circumstances, Newsom’s focus should be all covid-19, all the time. But the governor now has another ominous development competing for his attention: the possibility that voters could fire him next year. The political circus of a recall election is the last thing the state needs. But thanks to Newsom’s blundering and bad luck, Republicans have a fighting chance.

Proponents of the recall cite a long list of grievances. They include conservative hobbyhorses such as restrictions on guns and ammunition, high taxes and illegal immigration, as well as California-specific complaints, such as the state’s chronic homelessness problem and objections to childhood-vaccination requirements.

Newsom is also battling scandal at California’s Employment Development Department, which issued billions of dollars in unemployment checks to people who didn’t qualify for them or used stolen identities, including notorious death row inmates. In Los Angeles, federal prosecutors allege that a man used the ill-gotten unemployment payments to purchase a Maserati SUV.

But covid-19 has given the recall campaign legs. Many Californians are seething over the fact that Newsom has imposed some of the country’s toughest restrictions without managing to keep the virus in check. Some county sheriffs are refusing to enforce restrictions, and churches and businesses — including strip clubs — are suing. The final straw may have been Newsom’s soiree at the French Laundry — the exclusive Napa Valley restaurant where a single bottle of wine can cost more than a farmworker earns in a year — violating the spirit, if not the letter, of his own anti-covid dining restrictions.

All of this has been a gift for the recall’s backers. To prompt an election, supporters must amass about 1.5 million signatures by March 17. Recall leaders say they have half the needed names and hope to reach 1.5 million by the end of January. In a state with 22 million voters, one Republican megadonor to bankroll a direct-mail campaign could be all it takes to force a vote late next year.

The saga conjures memories of 2003, when Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was replaced with movie action-hero Arnold Schwarzenegger. Then, as now, California’s utilities are having a hard time keeping lights on. Some of the key players are the same, including Republican consultants Anne Dunsmore and Dave Gilliard, who are leading the more “establishment” recall faction.

And Californians can expect a similar clown car of gubernatorial aspirants. The 2003 recall attracted 135 candidates, including former child actor Gary Coleman, Arianna Huffington and California’s Democratic lieutenant governor. Now, as then, anyone who can gather a few dozen signatures and pay a filing fee, now $4,194.94, can qualify.

Still, 2021 is not 2003. Although the California GOP has endorsed the recall, its share of the electorate has fallen below 25 percent from more than 35 percent when Davis was recalled. Moreover, Davis had only narrowly secured reelection in 2002, whereas Newsom decisively won his 2018 gubernatorial bid and still enjoys a 58 percent approval rating.

Newsom is also luckier in his opponents. The campaign’s biggest-name backers are Fox News regulars Newt Gingrich and Mike Huckabee, hardly California favorites. The recall petition was submitted by Orrin Heatlie, a retired sheriff’s sergeant from Yolo County, who once posted on social media: “Microchip Illegal Aliens. It Works! Just Ask Animal Control.” Randy Economy, the recall effort’s spokesman and a past surrogate for President Trump, tries to distance the effort from such posts, though they’ll be tough to erase in a campaign. . One of Newsom’s key strategists, Dan Newman, says the recall is being driven by “pro-Trump, anti-vaccine extremists.” None of this is likely to play well with most California voters.

Nor is there any Schwarzenegger waiting in the wings — only lesser luminaries. Speculation focuses on San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican who voted for Trump, and wealthy attorney John Cox, the Illinois transplant Newsom clobbered in 2018 and who has so far put $50,000 into the recall effort.

Nevertheless, Newsom, learning from Davis’s failure, is not ignoring the threat. Earlier this week, he named a new chief of staff who has significant campaign experience. He also hired Clinton White House press secretary Dee Dee Myers to be a senior adviser and help lead the state’s economic rebound from the coronavirus.

Newsom’s best defense might be to hammer the recall backers’ timing and priorities. Voters can render judgment on the governor in 2022, when he is up for reelection. He should be able to spend 2021 focused on combating the pandemic, delivering vaccines and reviving the economy.

All of this should come before partisanship. But for Republicans who see the recall as their only hope for taking back the governor’s office, there’s little to lose. Newsom, for his part, can’t say he didn’t open himself up to the attacks. If he ends up spending next year struggling to keep his job, will he still find the French Laundry’s wine list worth it?