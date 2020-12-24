Relatively, anyway.

Two big things right now seem to threaten maximum disruption ahead. The first is Trump’s effort to throw the $900 billion economic rescue package into chaos, which could cause a government shutdown and delay badly needed assistance from getting to the American people, at a moment of worsening economic calamity.

The second is Trump’s apparent belief that he can still somehow steal the election or, as he has mused to advisers, possibly declare martial law.

It’s easy to see how both might end more smoothly than we expect.

On the first, Democrats I’ve spoken with suggest Trump’s latest attacks on the relief bill — in which he demanded $2,000 stimulus checks to replace its $600 ones — might be more motivated by a desire to get talked about than anything else.

Which makes some sense. A few days ago Trump had largely faded from the conversation, because he was entirely focused on overturning the election, which is now widely understood to be an impossibility. So as long as that was his full-time obsession, no one needed to talk about him.

But his signature on the relief and spending bills is required. So, presto: He threatens to upend that process, and he’s getting talked about again!

It’s plausible that, now that he’s gotten a huge burst of attention over this, he might sign the bill. Politico had a telling bit of reporting as to why:

Two people close to the president said the president is unlikely to actually veto the bill and cause a government shutdown because he doesn’t want to delay funding for distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine, which he considers one of his biggest achievements.

That seems possible, and here’s why. Trump reportedly wants mainly to be seen as having fought harder for the American people than Congress did. He has now made that statement by calling for $2,000 checks.

Never mind that he made no serious effort throughout to make this happen: Trump doesn’t care about actual outcomes, only appearances.

But a rupturing of vaccine distribution is not something Trump can spin as fighting for the American people, except maybe to his most delusionally devoted supporters. Yes, he might want to see the process go awry under President Joe Biden, but the lure of being able to take credit for it going well might outweigh that. One incongruous thing we’ve seen recently is Trump suddenly tweeting joyously about the vaccine:

You can see him doing a lot of that from private life, and hailing his own great statesmanship for having made this possible, when he doesn’t have his plot to overturn the election to distract him anymore.

Plus, Trump may figure out that GOP losses in the Senate races — which are made more likely by these disruptions — will make him look like even more of a loser, and that if Republicans win them, he can take credit for saving the country from Joe Biden’s fictitious pending socialist takeover (again, everything is fiction for Trump). So one can easily see Trump deciding that he’s made his big stand on the stimulus, and then signing the bill.

What about his effort to overturn the election? Well, The Post’s Amber Phillips has a comprehensive look at all his remaining options, and … none of them is going anywhere.

Trump isn’t going to call for martial law and military leaders wouldn’t carry it out anyway. The votes have already been cast and the electors certified, and Trump can’t invade Congress to stop the counting of electoral college votes. Seizing voting machines, as his lawyer Rudolph Giuliani suggested, wouldn’t stop the congressional count, either.

Trump’s plan to have congressional allies disrupt the count also won’t work. Even if a GOP senator does join a few House Republicans in objecting to Biden’s electors, both chambers will vote those objections down and count them for Biden. GOP senators will do this because they don’t want to foul up their chances in the Georgia runoffs.

Biden will be sworn in on January 20th. Trump will try to find other ways of creating disruptions, particularly when attention drifts away from him, and those could do untold damage on their own. He will also pardon a long string of unsavory people, possibly even himself. But ultimately, he will leave.

To be clear, I would not bet a lot of money on all this happening. But it’s easy to imagine that before we all know it, we’ll be witnessing one final burst of presidential rage-tweets and then he’ll be gone. That will be that. And then it will be on to all manner of other horrors.