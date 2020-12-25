Looking back at the last year of the disastrous Trump presidency.
Some more of our favorite Ann Telnaes cartoons of 2020:
- All the Republican rats (Dec. 18)
- Rudy Giuliani’s hideous Christmas sweater (Dec. 5)
- Profiles in cowardice, complicity and corruption (Nov. 24)
- Trump’s five stages of grief (Nov. 8)
- The descent of Trump (Nov. 3)
- Trump’s experts of the world (Oct. 20)
- Trump and Barr’s game plan (Sept. 18)
- The coronavirus response failure of President Trump (Aug. 26)
- Super RBG (July 17)
- The autocracy of Donald J. Trump (Jun. 19)
- Trump’s hunka hunka daily love (April 30)
- Sketching the Trump impeachment (Feb. 6)