You could feel the exasperation verging on panic sweep through the ranks of Republicans, who had struggled to get their members to accept a deal that would hand a lifeline to the two Georgia Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, in the thick of runoff races.

As they absorbed the news, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could hardly believe her good fortune. She tweeted:

What’s more, she called for unanimous consent in the House on Thursday to adopt the higher number. That idea was promptly nixed by Republican leadership, creating a Scrooge-like tableau just before Christmas. Pelosi vowed to return Monday to take up an amendment to bring the payments up to $2,000.

AD

AD

Trump was not done embarrassing his fellow Republicans. On Wednesday, he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), because Congress had included a provision to change the names of military bases commemorating Confederate traitors who took up arms against the United States. He also harped on an idea to end legal protection for social media platforms (an issue utterly unrelated to national security). That’s it — Defund the military!

Never had a president of either party vetoed a bill to fund the armed forces. Pelosi and scores of Democrats promptly denounced Trump. In a written statement, she inveighed against the “staggering recklessness that harms our troops, endangers our security and undermines the will of the bipartisan Congress” and underscored that we had just been victimized by a suspect Russian cyberattack. “Disturbingly, Trump is using his final hours in office to sow chaos, including by denying our servicemembers a long-overdue pay raise and hazard duty pay; our families paid family leave, child care, housing and health protections; and our veterans the benefits that they need and deserve,” she continued. “The President’s veto also deprives our country and allies of tools to protect global security — including for cyber-security.” She promised an override vote on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff seized the opening. He declared himself all in favor of the $2,000 stimulus checks. He humorously tweeted a comparison of the two proposals:

He also demanded that Perdue vote to override the veto of the defense bill. “Senator Perdue needs to immediately condemn President Trump’s reckless veto of the NDAA, which will delay hundreds of millions of dollars for our military,” Ossoff said in a written statement. “Senator Perdue cannot enable Trump as he plays politics with the safety and security of our servicemembers and their families. Senator Perdue needs to show he has a spine and stand up to this president by voting to override his irresponsible veto and in the best interest of Georgia’s military communities.”

AD

AD

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, Loeffler’s challenger, took a similar approach. On the stimulus, he declared: “As I’ve said from the start, the Senate should have acted on this months ago and support for Georgians should have been far greater. Donald Trump is right, Congress should swiftly increase direct payments to $2,000.” And he too denounced the defense bill veto:

Granted, they got an early Christmas present from the president, but Pelosi, Ossoff and Warnock made the most of it. Relishing the chance to make Trump’s party look both miserly and anti-defense, they made clear who is on the side of struggling families — and the military. For picking up a major fumble and running for daylight, we can say to all three, well done.