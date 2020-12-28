“Bridgerton,” set in a fictionalized version of the early 19th century, is hardly the first contemporary work to cast non-White actors in period pieces, both in historically plausible roles and as characters who subtly recast the past. Kenneth Branagh, frequently Hollywood’s go-to director for interpretations of the Bard, cast Black British actor Adrian Lester in his 1930s-set adaptation of “Love’s Labor Lost” — and alongside David Oyelowo in his version of “As You Like It,” which Branagh transplanted to a 19th century British colony in Japan. He also paired up Denzel Washington and Keanu Reeves as noble half-brothers in his “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Dev Patel, who is of Indian descent, played David Copperfield and will star as Gawain, the figure from Arthurian legend, in the 2021 film “The Green Knight.” Josie Rourke cast Gemma Chan and Lester in her 2018 movie “Mary Queen of Scots,” and Jodie Turner-Smith is shooting a series in which she plays Anne Boleyn.

At first, “Bridgerton” seems like it’s following in the tradition of these works, expanding audiences’ sense of what is possible in the present and future by presenting a more inclusive vision of the past. Yet halfway through, the show seems poised to do something even more interesting: Rather than treating its multiracial casting as a given, “Bridgerton” boldly announces itself as an alternate history, one in which King George III fell in love with a Black woman (a riff on actual historical speculation about the ancestry of the real-life Queen Charlotte).

“Look at everything it is doing for us, allowing us to become,” the sharp-tongued Lady Danbury tells the Duke of Hastings (both of whom are played by Black actors), pointing to their families’ ennoblements in the wake of the royal marriage. “We were two separate societies divided by color until a king fell in love with one of us. Love, Your Grace, conquers all.”

The duke is more skeptical, warning her, “At that same whim he may just as easily change his mind — a mind as we all know that is hanging on by one very loose and tenuous thread.”

Unfortunately, this twist lends almost nothing else to “Bridgerton.” There is no sign that any of the White families on the show feel the slightest anxiety about integration; it’s only the Black characters who discuss the new order in any real way. Nor is there any exploration of how the king’s innovation has resonated outside of the nobility. Neither his race nor the supposed tenuousness of his title make the Duke of Hastings any less of a catch to the ambitious mothers who target him. Telling us that the show is presenting a daring exploration of race and class is not the same as actually making it so.

Instead, the more revealing measure of “Bridgerton” is how it treats its Black female characters. The Duke of Hastings’ mother dies in childbirth. Queen Charlotte, fleetingly the object of nation-transforming romantic passion, is now mostly just bored and lonely; her husband spends most of his time in a fantasy world.

Another Black female character is impregnated out of wedlock, falls prey to a cruel deception, attempts suicide, discovers her lover has died in the Napoleonic Wars and eventually agrees to a loveless match with his brother. Readers of the Quinn romance novels on which the show is based will know that the character eventually succeeds in killing herself in a subsequent book. “Bridgerton” could, of course, make a different choice in a future season.

While “Bridgerton” does, in its first season, include one Black woman who is happily married and a sexually and financially independent Black dressmaker, the closest a significant Black female character comes to happiness on “Bridgerton” is the formidable Lady Danbury. She’s a lot of fun on screen: an independent older woman who enjoys slinging barbs at other people and encouraging the Duke of Hastings to loosen up.

But she is not a romantic heroine, just one of the forces behind someone else’s union. For a show that is explicitly being sold as both a romance aimed at women and a groundbreaking exploration of race, it’s striking that “Bridgerton,” at least in its first season, so explicitly excludes Black women from grand stories of true love. The show is a beautiful, tempting confection. It’s a shame this particular ingredient is so stale.