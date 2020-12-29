Immigration is an area where foreign and domestic policy overlap and is a matter that just won’t wait. The pressure to come up with sensible solutions will seize Biden by the lapels when Trump leaves Washington.

Trump focused much of his presidency on blocking migrants from the United States, particularly across the southern border. The crisis there has been building not only because Trump constructed a regulatory morass for migrants, which has kept tens of thousands waiting in squalid tent cities in Mexico. It has grown even more because 2020 added woes to the already overwhelmingly difficult conditions in the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

As if gang violence, sky-high murder rates, corruption and lack of jobs were not enough reasons to leave, the past few months brought more biblical-scale suffering: hunger and unemployment in the region skyrocketed. This threatened to wipe away decades of progress in the fight against poverty across Latin America.

The 2020 hurricane season also impacted migration. It was so merciless that meteorologists ran out of names for the storms. Natural disasters cut a swath of devastation across the poorest parts of Central America, affecting millions of people and leading experts to predict an impending surge of mass migration. It has already started, with the numbers of people arrested trying to cross the border climbing sharply in recent months.

That puts Biden in the position to either reverse Trump’s web of hundreds of anti-immigration executive orders and allow large numbers to enter the country and apply for asylum, or continue enforcing — if only temporarily — some of the policies that much of the world found abhorrent.

In the longer term, Biden’s plan sounds promising.

He proposes to regain U.S. leadership in a multilateral effort to solve the problems that cause people to leave their countries. Biden’s plan says the “primary responsibility” to curtail emigration rests with regional governments, but the plan also recognizes that the issues are so daunting that they require international assistance. After all, if regional governments are unable to resolve them, the impact reaches the United States.

Biden has proposed a $4 billion regional plan, funded by redirecting money allocated for migrant detention in the Department of Homeland Security. Central American governments would have to make “verifiably reforms” to combat corruption, strengthen the rule of law, promote private investment and improve security.

These are all areas that the Trump administration neglected. His administration demanded little more than progress in stopping migrants from the governments of impoverished countries, who struggled to convince Washington to reinstate the funding Trump suspended in order to pressure them.

The philosophical contrast between the two administrations could not be starker. Trump came to office warning about “criminals, drug dealers, rapists” coming across the border. Biden, who has visited Latin America more than a dozen times and served as President Barack Obama’s point man on the region, understands how deeply interconnected Central America’s problems are to those of the United States.

While Trump viewed migration as harmful to the United States, Biden has described a sense of moral responsibility for the troubles in Central America, many of which have roots reaching the United States: the drug trafficking that has poisoned the region is made possible by America’s appetite for drugs. The gangs that terrorize civilians were forged in the jails of Southern California. And most of the weapons used by those who give the area some of the highest murder rates in the world come from the United States.

Biden’s understanding of the problems’ complexity gives his plan a chance to have a lasting impact on improving living conditions so that Central Americans won’t find it necessary to flee their countries to survive. But until he can start implementing that multi-stage program, he will have to deal with the immediate reality of what to do the moment he takes office.

Moral duty will clash with political imperatives. Biden, as is usual in politics, will have to compromise with his conscience. He will likely prioritize reversing some of the most egregious Trump era immigration and refugee policies, working to reunite children with their families, allowing into the country individuals with the most urgent asylum cases, raising refugee limits — all while grudgingly, temporarily, preserving some of the same policies found so deeply offensive by millions of people who voted for him.