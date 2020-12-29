There may be plenty of atheists in foxholes, but apparently there are no small-government conservatives in a pandemic.

The bill, with its extended unemployment benefits and $600 checks for most Americans, is a fraction of the size of what Democrats passed through the House months ago, and far smaller than it should have been; it was the recalcitrance of Senate Republicans and Trump’s infantile whims that kept it hostage for so long. Nevertheless, Loeffler took personal credit for it:

This follows on an ad Perdue has been airing claiming that he “delivered real, meaningful help for Georgians: $900 billion in new covid relief, direct checks to Georgians.”

The idea that the bill happened because Loeffler and Perdue worked so tirelessly for it is laughable, but there’s a truth there: The only reason Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed any relief bill at all is the runoff election. Were it not for the fact that, as McConnell recently told Republicans, “Kelly and David are getting hammered” on the lack of a stimulus, he would have been happy to leave Americans to suffer in the hope that in their misery they would blame Joe Biden.

But Senate Republicans didn’t find the solution to their political problem in the form of conservative governing principles. The public isn’t crying out for a cut in the capital gains tax or the slashing of environmental regulations.

That’s because in a crisis, it’s big-government liberalism that people seek — and even Republicans give it to them, if they see no other choice.

So now in Georgia we have four candidates, Republicans and Democrats, all claiming to be the ones who will deliver Washington’s largesse, in the form of deficit-financed spending delivered directly to the people. Perhaps those stern lectures on the importance of bootstrap-pulling can wait for another day.

To be clear, it isn’t that Loeffler and Perdue are running as liberals; on most issues, they’re presenting themselves as somewhere between “strongly conservative” and “terrifyingly conservative.” Georgia voters are being assaulted with preposterous lies about the socialist hellscape Democrats are supposedly planning to plunge America into; The Post’s Cleve R. Wootson Jr. reports that at least some moderate Republicans aren’t buying it, including one woman who “has found the Republican ads unmoving, including a recent one that claimed Democrats want to outlaw hamburgers.”

But when it comes to handling the pandemic and its attendant economic crisis, no one in either party denies that the traditional “you’re on your own” approach of the Republican Party is, at the moment, a political loser.

The only question is how far Republicans have to go to persuade voters to forget what their party actually believes. Trump made that task more difficult when he raised the possibility of sending people checks for $2,000 instead of the $600 provided for in the relief bill he eventually signed, which threw elite Republicans into a panic. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, tireless advocate for the moneyed elite, moaned that by bringing up the idea of $2,000 checks Trump was “giving a big assist to Democratic hopes of gaining control of the Senate” and thereby making the nightmarish possibility of tax increases more real. Anything that raises voters’ hopes of direct government aid is a terrible idea.

There’s a good case to be made, as Catherine Rampell does, that in the situation we face right now, stimulus payments are poorly targeted; it’s much better to give money not to everyone but to the people who need it most. The relief bill does that, too, with extended unemployment benefits (even if they run out too quickly), but the fact remains that the checks are the most visible and popular component of the bill.

And those checks aren’t just popular; they’re ridiculously popular. A recent poll from the progressive group Data for Progress found that 78 percent of respondents supported sending most Americans $2,000, including 73 percent of Republicans.

So Loeffler and Perdue are claiming credit for the stimulus bill, saying they’re the ones who will give you the big government you need, while Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock argue that it wasn’t enough. “You send me and Reverend Warnock to the Senate and we will put money in your pocket,” says Ossoff. He’s right: If Democrats control the Senate, there is likely to be another relief bill, and if Republicans control the Senate, there won’t be.

That’s what Republicans won’t mention: As soon as the political danger has passed, they will rediscover their belief that government’s job is to comfort the comfortable. But in the meantime, pretending they love big government is the order of the day.

