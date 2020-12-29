The fantasy of perfect foresight will probably never pall. So as a service for future storytellers, I thought I would close the year by reflecting back on the covid-19 Cassandras I’ve been following since January. They are also small in number and, unfortunately, were small in influence during the critical early months. Few much resembled a fictional hero. Roughly speaking, they fell into two groups: the Voice of Experience, and the Voice of Dissent.

Aside from a few infectious-disease doctors or virologists, the Voice of Experience was inevitably someone who’d lived in Asia during the 2003 SARS crisis, or else had a parent or a spouse who did, and thus had already overcome their natural skepticism about the likelihood of a major epidemic. The most prominent example might be Matthew Pottinger, one of President Trump’s national security advisers, who had covered the SARS epidemic for the Wall Street Journal.

The Voices of Dissent, by contrast, suggest a path the rest of us might plausibly have followed, as “be born to parents who lived through SARS in 2003” does not. So what made the Dissenters stand out from the herd?

First, they were comfortable enough with technical writing and data to understand early scientific reports about the Wuhan epidemic. Second, they were sufficiently statistics-minded to not confuse “very rarely” with “never,” as most people do. Third, they resisted the normal tendency to discount catastrophic risks simply because addressing them would wreck their other plans. And fourth, they persisted in their conclusion even when their peers thought they were crazy. The most prominent example of this type is probably Peter Navarro, Trump’s chief trade adviser.

Notice that neither Cassandra type was a public health expert. If you read Lawrence Wright’s recent New Yorker essay on America’s covid-19 response, you’ll find that both Pottinger and Navarro were urging bold action in January while the experts wanted to wait for more data. The experts had almost too much experience; they were committed to a standard script for infectious-disease outbreaks. This unfortunately didn’t anticipate the important ways covid-19 differed from earlier epidemics, most notably asymptomatic transmission through fine aerosols rather than large droplets.

Thus the first pandemic klaxon warnings in the White House were sounded by a different set of experts. They didn’t know the etiquette of epidemic management, but did know other things, like that China didn’t quarantine cities for no reason. They reasoned from such data to the correct result. Then, unusually, they stuck to their guns.

Humans are social animals; we long to agree with the group, and usually defer to people with higher status, such as scientific experts. We also tend to assume that something is safe if everyone else is doing it, or at least maintain a shamefaced silence about our fears. We hate being wrong, but we’re most terrified of being wrong on a question that everyone else got right.

So if you ever wondered why Cassandras seem so numerous in Roaring Twenties fiction and so rare in histories, this is why: It takes an unusual personality to ignore what your peers are saying. As Pottinger and Navarro both did, even while the economics team shouted that America would go bankrupt, the political team worried about reelection, and the public health team said wait for more data.

That personality has its drawbacks. Navarro was absolutely right about travel bans and other matters, like vaccine manufacturing capacity before we even had a vaccine. He was also so disagreeable that he was reportedly banned from the Coronavirus Task Force meetings. Nor was his foresight perfect; Navarro was also a vociferous booster of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that evidence now indicates is useless-to-actively-harmful.

All of this suggests what you probably already suspected: Even if everyone could become the kind of person who calls a pandemic early, most of us wouldn’t want to. The social cost would be too high, and not just to ourselves. Pandemics aren’t fought only by identifying them; they’re also fought by persuading people to do something about it. For that latter task, you want agreeable people who are good at reading social cues.

But if we don’t want to be the Cassandras, we do need to heed them, even when they speak hard truths. When the next disaster comes, as it will, we’ll respond quicker and better if they’re within the citadel working to avert our common doom, rather than out in the wilderness shouting in vain.