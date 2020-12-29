This is part of a broader policy to “put values and democracy back at the center of U.S. foreign policy,” as Biden’s pick for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said. This is also in line with Biden’s electoral promise to create a global alliance of democracies and stop the backsliding into authoritarianism, a topic for which he plans a global summit during his first year in office.

But how much can Biden pressure his Arab allies, authoritarian rulers who are indispensable to his broader goals in the Middle East?

Not much. Biden will face a Middle East more polarized than it was in 2016, with U.S. allies more determined to chart their own course. Biden’s change of policy — whether over Iran’s nuclear and regional overreach, Arab civil wars or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — is going to elicit stiff resistance from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey and Egypt.

Given the stakes for Arab leaders and Washington’s diminished appetite to invest in the Middle East, it is clear that Biden will face tougher choices than his predecessors. Diverting his limited resources to force these leaders to respect democratic norms seems unlikely — especially given the scant results achieved by the United States’ “democracy promotion” policies under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Nearly two decades after 9/11 and a decade after the Arab Spring, it is now conventional wisdom that the democratization of the Arab world cannot be triggered by Washington, if it can be done at all.

This doesn’t mean that Biden’s administration will do nothing in the face of the appalling violations. It will almost certainly denounce those violations, call for compliance with democratic norms and keep the worst offenders at arm’s length. It could also insist, with the threat of limited sanctions, on visible measures to signal its departure from Trump’s complicity. There are plenty of egregious targets: Egypt could release political prisoners and curb arbitrary detention; Saudi Arabia could release the women’s rights defenders it detains and stop assassinating critics; the UAE could cancel its exploitative kafala system for immigrant workers.

Such measures, limited as they are, would certainly be a significant improvement of the lives of thousands in the Arab world. But they would still be a far cry from changing the human rights situation in any meaningful way, let alone democratizing the region. If this is all the Biden administration has in store, then it will turn the United States into a rather rhetorical power — not the democracy leader it portends to be.

Yet the next president doesn’t have to choose between squandering scarce resources on sterile pressure and limiting himself to rhetorical denunciations and small wins. There is a third option.

Most of the United States’ Arab allies are fragile states that look stable but tend to collapse under pressure, as Libya and Yemen did. This impedes democratization: Even when the hand of the ruler is forced, public institutions cease to function without the authoritarian patronage system that underpins them. Rebuilding these institutions is a corollary, if not a prerequisite, of successful democratization. And while state fragility justifies the rule of Arab dictators, it also dooms their ability to modernize their economies and join the global order.

This offers the U.S. president a window to entice those leaders into a voluntary partnership that gives them a path to eventually join the alliance of democracies. This partnership would help willing Arab states introduce safe, gradual and transformative governance reforms that lay solid foundations for subsequent democratization, accompanied by strong U.S. backing.

Such a partnership would be a choice, not an imposed “democracy promotion” charade in which Arab dictators introduce run-of-the-mill, reversible measures to deflect external pressure and attract fresh funding. And while the worst Arab dictators would balk, some might see the opportunity it represents and feel confident enough to embark on the process. In other words, this partnership would be open for those seeking to transform their countries into South — not North — Koreas. An upgraded relationship with the United States and a path to its global alliance of democracies could give them the necessary security, political, technical and economic backing to navigate this arduous transformation.

This doesn’t necessarily mean throwing fresh resources into the Middle East. In fact, designing this partnership requires more skill and creativity — things Biden’s team doesn’t lack — than hard power resources.

Obviously, none of this will be conceivable if the new administration doesn’t believe in the utility or feasibility of restoring U.S. global leadership, or — as was the case with Obama — doesn’t see a role for the Middle East in the emerging global order. If either of these two positions were the case, the new administration would have no option but to stick to a policy of principled rhetoric that upholds the norms of democracy — and achieves none of it.