HARRIS: Judge Barrett, in Shelby County Chief Justice Roberts wrote and "voting and voting discrimination still exists. No one doubts that." And my question to you is do you agree with Justice Roberts statement?

BARRETT: Senator Harris, I want to just make sure that I understand that my understanding of what remains of the Voting Rights Act, what happened in Shelby County is consistent with what you're describing. The preclearance requirement, as I understand Shelby County remains in place and what the Supreme Court held unconstitutional was the coverage formula. So some states, which in 1965 had a history of discrimination had to get preclearance whenever they changed anything having to do with their voting procedures and other states didn't. And I think Shelby County said that Congress can still pass a new coverage formula now. Articulating the criteria for jurisdictions that are discriminating and requiring please preclearance.

HARRIS: Judge Barrett, my question, however, is do you agree with Chief Justice Roberts, who said “voting discrimination still exist. No one doubts that.” Do you agree with that statement?

BARRETT: Senator Harris, I will not comment on what any justice said or whether an opinion is right or wrong or endorse that proposition.

HARRIS: Well, I'm asking you, do you call it a proposition or a fact? Are you saying you do not agree with the fact?

BARRETT: Senator, I'm not going to make a comment. I'm not going to say that I endorse either the majority or the dissent in the case of Shelby County.

HARRIS: But I just want to understand, are you saying that you will refuse to dispute a known fact or that you refuse to agree with a known fact?

BARRETT: Senator, I'm not exactly sure what you're getting at with asking me to endorse the fact or whether any particular practice constitutes voter discrimination. I'm very happy to say that I think racial discrimination still exists in the United States and I think we've seen evidence of that this summer. But as you engage-

HARRIS: Do you believe that voting discrimination exists in America in any form?

BARRETT: Senator Harris, there have been cases we’ve talked in this hearing about the Wisconsin case that went up to the court involving voting, I think anything, any opinion, that I would express, and I don’t mean to signal that I disagree with the statement, either what I mean to say is, I’m not going to express an opinion because these are very charged issues. They have been litigated in the courts, and so I will not engage on that question.