The brief submitted by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, in opposition to the ludicrous lawsuit seeking to throw out other states’ electoral votes, was something to behold. Describing the suit filed by the Texas attorney general and 17 other Republican attorneys general — and with the support of 126 Republican lawmakers — Shapiro wrote, "The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.” It is hard to beat such a pithy, accurate and devastating assessment.
We also witnessed the admirable closing remarks of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at President Trump’s impeachment trial. His words proved prophetic:
History will not be kind to Donald Trump. I think we all know that. Not because it will be a written by never Trumpers, but because whenever we have departed from the values of our nation, we have come to regret it and that regret is written all over the pages of our history. If you find that the house has proved its case and still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a cord of steel and for all of history. But if you find the courage to stand up to him, to speak the awful truth to his rank falsehood, your place will be among the Davids who took on Goliath. If only you will say, “Enough.”
Sadly, the only Republican senator who will be treated kindly by history is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who voted to remove Trump. The rest of the Republicans left a ticking time bomb that went off when Trump attempted a coup with his efforts to reject the results of a democratic election.
In an entirely different context, we also enjoyed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s majority opinion finding that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects gay and transgender employees from workplace discrimination. He wrote, “Those who adopted the Civil Rights Act might not have anticipated their work would lead to this particular result. Likely, they weren’t thinking about many of the Act’s consequences that have become apparent over the years, including its prohibition against discrimination on the basis of motherhood or its ban on the sexual harassment of male employees.”, Nevertheless, he ruled, "the limits of the drafters’ imagination supply no reason to ignore the law’s demands.”
It was a virtuoso display of honest textualism, but also a critique of many of his colleagues’ cramped jurisprudence. The latter demand that the drafters of the Constitution and statutes had the specific circumstance of a case in mind when they chose their words. But in actuality, terms such as “equal protection” and “due process” were designed to be broad and generous in their scope precisely because all situations cannot be foreseen. Just because the 14th Amendment’s authors did not imagine it would encompass, for example, gay marriage, does not mean the broad language they crafted is insufficient to protect individuals’ rights. No wonder Gorsuch’s opinion drew the ire of so many right-wing critics.
Then there was California Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D), questioning of the willfully obtuse Judge Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court. Harris cleverly revealed that Barrett was woefully ignorant about voting discrimination, intentionally evasive, or both. The entire exchange is worth savoring:
HARRIS: Judge Barrett, in Shelby County Chief Justice Roberts wrote and "voting and voting discrimination still exists. No one doubts that." And my question to you is do you agree with Justice Roberts statement?BARRETT: Senator Harris, I want to just make sure that I understand that my understanding of what remains of the Voting Rights Act, what happened in Shelby County is consistent with what you're describing. The preclearance requirement, as I understand Shelby County remains in place and what the Supreme Court held unconstitutional was the coverage formula. So some states, which in 1965 had a history of discrimination had to get preclearance whenever they changed anything having to do with their voting procedures and other states didn't. And I think Shelby County said that Congress can still pass a new coverage formula now. Articulating the criteria for jurisdictions that are discriminating and requiring please preclearance.HARRIS: Judge Barrett, my question, however, is do you agree with Chief Justice Roberts, who said “voting discrimination still exist. No one doubts that.” Do you agree with that statement?BARRETT: Senator Harris, I will not comment on what any justice said or whether an opinion is right or wrong or endorse that proposition.HARRIS: Well, I'm asking you, do you call it a proposition or a fact? Are you saying you do not agree with the fact?BARRETT: Senator, I'm not going to make a comment. I'm not going to say that I endorse either the majority or the dissent in the case of Shelby County.HARRIS: But I just want to understand, are you saying that you will refuse to dispute a known fact or that you refuse to agree with a known fact?BARRETT: Senator, I'm not exactly sure what you're getting at with asking me to endorse the fact or whether any particular practice constitutes voter discrimination. I'm very happy to say that I think racial discrimination still exists in the United States and I think we've seen evidence of that this summer. But as you engage-HARRIS: Do you believe that voting discrimination exists in America in any form?BARRETT: Senator Harris, there have been cases we’ve talked in this hearing about the Wisconsin case that went up to the court involving voting, I think anything, any opinion, that I would express, and I don’t mean to signal that I disagree with the statement, either what I mean to say is, I’m not going to express an opinion because these are very charged issues. They have been litigated in the courts, and so I will not engage on that question.
The exchange showed why perhaps it is time to dispense entirely with Supreme Court hearings, which shed little light on judges’ thinking and instead put a premium on playing dumb.
Finally, in what may have been the most consequential decision during President Trump’s term, Chief Justice John Roberts rejected his claim to “absolute immunity” from subpoenas issued for his financial documents. Roberts, referencing Chief Justice John Marshall, held: “Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding.” He continued, “We reaffirm that principle today and hold that the President is neither absolutely immune from state criminal subpoenas seeking his private papers nor entitled to a heightened standard of need." He elegantly concluded, "The ‘guard furnished to this high officer’ lies where it always has — in ‘the conduct of a court’ applying established legal and constitutional principles to individual subpoenas in a manner that preserves both the independence of the Executive and the integrity of the criminal justice system.”
We have a president, not a king. Come Jan. 20, thank goodness; we will have a president who knows the difference.
