Two decades of Supreme Court decisions have gutted those laws, leaving federal prosecutors without the tools they need to pursue corrupt public officials. To help restore confidence in government, those tools should be restored as well.

Federal prosecutions of white-collar crime have been declining for a decade, and prosecutions of public corruption in particular have fallen by half in just the past five years. Corruption cases are notoriously difficult to investigate and prove. Couple that with the legal hurdles raised by drastically narrowed laws, and it’s little wonder prosecutors are turning their attention elsewhere.

The Supreme Court’s dismantling of corruption laws began with United States v. Sun-Diamond Growers of California, a 1999 case that arose from the investigation of Mike Espy, agriculture secretary in the Clinton administration. The court held that when charging that illegal gratuities, or gifts, were given to a public official, it is not enough to prove that gifts were given to an official in a position to benefit the defendant. Instead, prosecutors must prove that a particular gift was directly linked to a particular “official act.”

Sun-Diamond’s effect was paradoxical. Suppose I provide a series of thank-you gifts to a public official over time, while that official occasionally takes actions that benefit me. If prosecutors can’t prove that any one gift was directly linked to any particular act, that long-term relationship may be immune from prosecution. But a single gift for one official act, while far less corrupt, could readily be charged.

In the wake of Sun-Diamond, federal prosecutors increasingly turned to a legal theory known as “honest services fraud” to pursue a wide range of corruption. But a 2010 ruling blunted that weapon as well. In Skilling v. United States, the Supreme Court reversed former Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling’s conviction for honest services fraud, ruling that the theory was too sweeping and must be limited to cases involving bribes and kickbacks.

The Skilling ruling effectively robbed honest services fraud of independent meaning in public corruption cases; other laws already prohibit bribery and kickbacks. It also shielded a great deal of other corrupt misconduct that the theory had previously covered, such as self-dealing. For example, if a politician takes a bribe to steer a contract to a company, that’s still honest services fraud. But if that politician awards that contract to a company in which she has an undisclosed financial interest, that no longer violates the statute, even though the misconduct is essentially the same: using her public position to line her own pockets.

The final blow landed in 2016 in McDonnell v. United States. Former Virginia governor Robert F. McDonnell was convicted of corruption for accepting secret gifts from businessman Jonnie R. Williams Sr. in exchange for agreeing to promote Williams’s product within the state. The Supreme Court reversed McDonnell’s conviction, holding that the things he did in exchange for the gifts, such as arranging meetings between his staff and Williams, did not constitute “official acts” as required by federal bribery law.

McDonnell creates additional safe harbors for corrupt officials. For example, a governor now could charge a secret fee to anyone who wants to meet with a member of the governor’s administration to advocate for a contract or program. Because arranging a meeting is not an “official act,” the governor could pocket the fee as long as he or she didn’t influence the outcome of the meeting. Access — getting in the room — is valuable, as anyone involved in sales knows. But thanks to McDonnell, selling access to government power is not bribery.

These Supreme Court decisions have dramatically weakened public corruption laws and have hamstrung those who investigate and prosecute such offenses. Only the most brazen corrupt officials, too clumsy to exploit these loopholes, risk prosecution. But there is a ready solution: Congress can restore some teeth to these laws.

Congress should amend the statute governing bribery and gratuities to provide that corruption may be established by a pattern of gifts and official acts without requiring a direct one-to-one link. It should amend the honest services statute to include other corrupt behavior, such as self-dealing. And it should rewrite the overly narrow definition of “official act” to encompass any corrupt exercise of official power or discretion.

Not all official misconduct is criminal. Many reforms must focus on strengthening ethics rules and creating enforceable noncriminal mandates where we previously relied on unwritten norms. But restoring faith in government will also require vigorous criminal law enforcement where appropriate. Congress should return to federal prosecutors the statutory tools they need to prosecute public corruption.