He also warned that “the Trump administration’s plan to distribute vaccines is falling behind.” It is actually not clear it has much of a distribution plan, which is the most challenging part of the vaccination program.

That was a segue to his next point: Biden will “spare no effort to make sure people get vaccinated,” setting a goal of 100 million shots in the first 100 days. He is prepared to use the Defense Production Act and collaborate with local and state officials in a “whole-of-government effort” to accomplish the task. Making good on his campaign pledge, he vowed to “make sure vaccines are distributed equitably, so every person who wants the vaccine can get it no matter the color of their skin or where they live” and to make the vaccinations free.

Lastly, he underscored that while we are proceeding with vaccinations, he will ask Americans to wear masks for 100 days as “a patriotic duty,” mandating it where he can (e.g., on federal property). He also mentioned another “100-day challenge”: opening most K-8 schools.

Biden established himself as a truth-teller — not a snake oil salesman like his predecessor. Even more important, he put Congress — and Republicans in particular — in the hot seat. He cannot accomplish all those goals, he argued, unless “Congress provides the necessary funding so we get schools, districts, communities and states the resources they need.”

He seems wise to anticipate Republican objections that the federal government has already spent enough on the pandemic. If Biden cannot open schools, voters should blame Congress for refusing to pay for it. If health-care workers do not get more protective equipment, blame Congress.

Whether or not Biden has a 50-50 split in the Senate (with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris casting the deciding vote), the margins in both houses will be tiny. Many Republicans will insist on doing nothing, but equally problematic will be progressives who plan to vote no on spending measures because they do not include their full wish list. Biden is putting voters and lawmakers on both sides on notice: He is not going to sugarcoat the problems. To the contrary, he is prepared to tell voters just how dire things are — and then blame Congress if it does not act.

After more than a year of an administration downplaying the pandemic and refusing to provide an appropriate response, some may find Biden’s bad news report disturbing. They should. It is only when everyone is perfectly aware of the scope of the danger that we can begin the trek back to normality. Biden knows that unless we end the fake happy-talk, he will get no help from Congress to make the major expenditures required to save lives and revive the economy.

