This is a fitting end to the 2020 election: pointless, insincere, performative outrage, promising the eternally aggrieved GOP base a victory Trump can’t deliver, contemptuous of the majority of Americans, and propped up by Republicans whose opinion of their own voters could barely be lower.

When future students stroll through their virtual reality presentations on the Trump presidency, this will be another of those standout moments, to add to the horror of Charlottesville, the shame of Helsinki, the vulgar corruption of “Do us a favor though” and the shocking negligence of “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” This, they’ll learn, was how the final door was shut on Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.

To be clear, Hawley is perfectly within his procedural rights: If one senator and one member of the House object to a state’s electoral votes, there’s a debate of a couple of hours, and both houses could vote to reject those electoral votes. Which they won’t do.

But for Hawley, the doomed fight is the point, not the outcome. “Somebody has to stand up here,” he said in an appearance on Fox News. “You’ve got 74 million Americans who feel disenfranchised, who feel like their vote doesn’t matter.”

But this isn’t disenfranchisement. It’s called losing. The votes of Trump supporters mattered; it was just that there were fewer of them than votes for Joe Biden. That’s what happens in an election: One side loses, and if it was your side, it doesn’t mean you got cheated. It just means you lost.

But those voters “deserve to be heard,” Hawley says, as though the problem they have had is an insufficient opportunity to air their deranged conspiracy theories. Never have a group of people so ear-splittingly loud spent so long complaining that they’re being silenced.

No one seriously denies that the Republican base has utterly lost its mind; the only question is how shamelessly GOP politicians will pander to that lunacy. For Hawley, the limit has not yet been reached. But every once in a while someone admits the truth; as Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) wrote on Facebook, “When we talk in private, I haven’t heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent — not one. Instead, I hear them talk about their worries about how they will ‘look’ to President Trump’s most ardent supporters.”

And of course, to Trump himself. CNN reports that the president still seems to hold out hope that in the ceremony on Jan. 6 the entire election might be overturned and handed to him. In particular, he yearns for one last act of lickspittlery from the vice president, who acts as a kind of master of ceremonies for the receiving of the electoral votes:

Sources say Trump, before his vacation, brought the matter up to the vice president and has been “confused” as to why Pence can’t overturn the results of the election on January 6. Pence and White House aides have tried to explain to him that his role is more of a formality and he cannot unilaterally reject the electoral college votes.

But Trump still has faith in the power of chaos to give him what he wants. On Wednesday, he tweeted in all caps, “JANUARY SIXTH, SEE YOU IN DC!” to encourage his supporters to descend on the city for a protest. Perhaps he’s hoping that his good friends in the Proud Boys will once again rampage through the streets of the capital, starting fights and destroying property at Black churches.

Yet for all that, there is a silver lining to be found in this final act of the election. The point of rituals like the one that will take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is to demonstrate the power of the system under which we all live, to show us that it is larger than any one person or any one party.

That is the wall against which Trump will beat his tiny fists next week, with the help of Hawley and a few members of the House Chucklehead Caucus. For all the damage he has done to American institutions and all the systemic weaknesses he has revealed, this is one place where Trump will fail spectacularly. The ceremony will be the sight not of his deliverance but his abject defeat.

So bring it on, Mr. President, and Sen. Hawley, too. Take your spectacle of sore loserdom to the floor. Show us how pathetic you are, one more time. We’ll all watch while you make a last attempt to bend the system to your crude and selfish will. At a time of so much misery and despair, the sound of that gavel banging down will give us something to feel good about.