In the last four years, the mainstream media too frequently offered up an artificial balance when unstinting accuracy was required. Going forward, it behooves them not to fudge the difference between the parties with generic descriptions about “dysfunction” and “gridlock.” If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) deploys his telltale obstructionism, do not say “Congress is unproductive.” If Republican House members rant and rave at hearings, do no say that the hearing "devolved” into shouting. Identify the culprits. Likewise, legitimate media should not pretend another Republican plunge into conspiracy-mongering amounts to “raising concerns.”

TV news needs to be more particular about who it puts on-screen. CNN’s Jake Tapper hit the nail on the head when he said on Sunday, “Well, there are some people that are so mendacious, I just wouldn’t put them on air.“ He gave a few examples. “[White House press secretary] Kayleigh McEnany, I never booked her,” he said. "Jason Miller from the Trump campaign, I would never book him. These are just people who tell lies the way that most people breathe. There was no value in that.” The Tapper test should be the standard: Repeat offenders who effortlessly lie do not get invited on air. (Granted, this may severely limit the number of elected Republicans available to producers.)

Next, we should all vow to take election polling less seriously. What pollsters know or think they know often bears little resemblance to reality — to put it delicately. Until serious statisticians and data gurus figure out how things went wrong in 2020, and why they cannot identify a significant segment of the electorate, we might want to treat polls like surveys of lawn signs and crowd size — not necessarily indicative of anything significant. (By the same token, we should acknowledge that some basic rules of thumb — an incumbent president’s approval rating matches his election percentage — hold true.) Simply because pollsters present their work in tenths of a percent or give you a precise prediction of an election’s outcome (not 90 percent nor 80 percent, but 83 percent!) is no reason to afford them the presumption of accuracy.

Let’s also pledge to be more precise in terminology. The "media” is not one thing. There are media outlets that employ fact-checkers and make corrections when warranted, and there are media operations that gladly pump out conspiracies for the sake of cable TV ratings. Even “conservative media” ranges from the insane to the sober. The Wall Street Journal editorial page’s/√/ flights of conspiratorial fantasy are in a different journalistic universe than the work of The Bulwark and The Dispatch.

“Conservative” is another tricky term. The Proud Boys are not “conservatives,” nor are congressmen who seek to overturn an election. The MAGA crowd was not a “conservative” movement; its ideology (aside from cult worship) is a hodgepodge of conspiracy theories, racism, xenophobia and deliberate lies. Indeed, it is a challenge these days to explain what Republicans “think” since the same party (for now) is home to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.).

Closer to home, we could all reduce time on social media and increase our empathy for others. (The two might be related.) We might even continue some pandemic behaviors such as spending time with our immediate families and walking around our neighborhoods. I suppose 2020 was not all bad.

I wish you a healthy, happy and sane 2021. I will be back on Monday, Jan. 4.