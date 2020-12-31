Yet while there are plenty of legislative conflicts in Congress, most bills involve little if any actual fighting. Bills get introduced and then are never considered, or they tumble around in committee for a while. Only a small number actually become law despite resistance that needs to be overcome.

Sure, candidates would like you to believe that before heading to Capitol Hill each morning they all perform one of those action-movie montages where the hero straps on his armor and weaponry, then heads out to vanquish his enemies. It doesn’t happen that way — except every once in a while, a candidate really could fight for something.

For instance, in the Senate runoffs in Georgia, Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have touted the recent pandemic relief bill as something they personally delivered for the state. Then they both came out in favor of increasing the amount of direct payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has decided that he’d prefer not to allow those $2,000 checks, perhaps in part because he thinks it’s too late for them to make much of a difference to Loeffler and Perdue’s races. Still, they could force him to do it — if they wanted to start a fight.

It wouldn’t even be that hard. Loeffler and Perdue could publicly demand that McConnell hold a vote on the $2,000 payments, and the news media, always drawn to intra-party conflict, would give it a huge amount of attention. If McConnell said no, Loeffler and Perdue would look weak and ineffectual, potentially deflating Republican turnout. Right now they need to look like fighters who will go back to Washington and fight fights (as Loeffler said recently, “We’re fighting for the president because he’s fought for us for four years, and he’s continuing to fight for us”).

But that’s not what’s happening, and it illustrates that most people in Congress are much less interested in fighting than they claim. Furthermore, what the system really rewards is the appearance of fighting for something, rather than waging actual battles where the outcome makes a difference (let alone the plodding and dull work that produces legislative results).

Consider Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who is doing a terrific job getting his name in the news by volunteering to contest the electoral college results. It’s a fight of a sort — a fruitless, doomed fight that positively affects the lives of precisely zero Americans. But it gets him lots of media attention, spots on Fox News and pre-2024 buzz.

That’s because the single most important bias in the news media is not in favor of any ideology, it’s a bias toward conflict. Fights, whether genuine or contrived, have all the dramatic elements that outlets look to build our stories out of. In turn, both party’s bases are attracted to those whom they see engaging in those conflicts, rather than the people in Congress who are most effective at legislating.

Sometimes a member can be both — Sen. Ted Kennedy, for instance, was both one of the most productive legislators in Congress’s history and good at throwing rhetorical punches — but most members are either “show horses” or “work horses.”

And of course, there are some who are neither, producing little of substance while seldom drawing much attention to themselves. That would apply to Perdue, who was asked recently what his most important accomplishments in his six years in the Senate were, and stumbled around in an apparently futile attempt to think of anything, before settling on the fact that his office has performed basic constituent service, like every other office on Capitol Hill.

It’s somewhat ironic that he and Loeffler, who has also done nothing of consequence since she was appointed to the Senate a year ago, will now determine the fate of the Biden presidency and much of the near future of our country, simply by whether they win or lose next Tuesday. At that point, their fight will be over.