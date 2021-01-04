Instead she stressed, “My mission and the mission of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock is to turn out every Georgian who wants relief from covid-19, who understands that $600 is not going to get a family through the winter.” Emphasizing jobs, “justice” and “real health care,” she argued, “We need leaders who actually show up to do their jobs. We have two feckless hypocrites in David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. They have waffled back and forth on whether they care about the future of Georgia, and they’ve done very little to show any real concern for Georgia lives.”

Therein should be a caution to pundits and national politicians who think the key to Democrats winning in a state such as Georgia is simply to point to Trump’s horrendous behavior and argue that Republican senators should be held accountable. The problem with that argument is twofold: First, the Democratic candidates likely have the votes of everyone who agrees with that argument; it is the rest of the electorate that is up for grabs. Second, many voters refuse to blame Republicans for Trump’s lawlessness — no matter how horribly they enabled Trump. It may be even harder for Democrats to make the connection since Trump is going away. In other words, you better have other good reasons to throw out Republican senators than Trump’s mendacity.

In that sense, the worst injury to Republican incumbents is the Senate’s refusal to take up and pass the proposal for a $2,000 stimulus check to each American. Georgians know they are not getting bigger checks because Loeffler and Perdue’s party won’t allow a vote. If Democrats lose, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who refused to take up the bill, is the Beltway politician to blame.

Abrams also made the case that Republicans’ own swamp-like behavior should give Georgians pause. “Jon Ossoff is a warrior who has fought against corruption. And there’s no better person, no better foil for him, than David Perdue, who profited off of this pandemic,” she said, referencing stock trades the Republican senator made. She also charged that “Kelly Loeffler has done absolutely nothing with her time in the U.S. Senate, other than to make money off of it and to chastise and undermine the credibility of communities that are doing their best to be heard and seen in our country.” The latter is a reference to her attempts to smear Warnock, a well-known social justice advocate, as a “radical liberal” who supports “Marxism.” Here, too, is a clue for Democrats in other races: If you are going to hit your opponent, point to how they have used the office to profit themselves rather than helping ordinary voters. Hypocrisy coupled with ripping off voters is a powerful charge.

Finally, Abrams reminds us that work undertaken well before the election could determine the outcome: “More than 100,000 voters who did not participate in November are voting in this election, have already cast their ballots, and they are disproportionately voters of color and disproportionately young voters,” Abrams noted. Moreover, her organization Fair Fight “has been willing to invest millions of dollars into organizations, smaller groups, that have been doing the grass-roots organizing and mobilizing that it’s going to take to win.”

Abrams picked the lock on Georgia for the presidential race. If she can do it again on Tuesday, her party will lionize her. More important, they should imitate her.