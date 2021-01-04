Next came the transcript, revealed by a whistleblower and released by the White House on Sept. 25, 2019, that led to Trump’s impeachment. It records Trump badgering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into fabricating damaging information about Trump’s likely opponent, Joe Biden, to receive U.S. military aid. “I would like you to do us a favor,” Trump said in that thuggish way of his, as if he were a mafia don demanding protection money from a terrified store owner.

And now, on Sunday, The Post unveiled the third of the Trump conversations — which is even worse than the first two. This time, Trump has been caught attempting to steal the presidential election by trying to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to deliver to him a state that he lost. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump implores, while spreading crackpot conspiracy theories about the election and making vague threats of legal action if Raffensperger does not do what he is told. Trump sounds both power-mad and simply mad.

It is hard to imagine a greater — or more predictable — threat to our constitutional order. From the start, Trump’s critics have been warning that he cannot be trusted with the awesome power of the presidency because he will abuse it for his own personal gain. When will the Always Trumpers admit the Never Trumpers were right? The only thing we didn’t anticipate — and still don’t fully understand — was the extent of his transgressions.

The Trump tapes revealed so far are likely just the tip of a very large iceberg. Trump insisted that his extortionate call with Zelensky was “perfect.” How many other “perfect” calls has Trump made over the past four years? In particular, how many other state officials has he dialed over the past two months, demanding that they commit fraud on his behalf?

The Biden administration will need to carry out an urgent act of political sanitation. The new president must appoint a special counsel or commission (possibly both) to unearth the myriad offenses the Trump administration has committed, recommend reforms and bring the perpetrators to justice — or at least subject them to the public ignominy that they deserve.

The process must start with ex-President Trump — but it should not end there. Trump’s transgressions have been enabled by his aides and supporters. Participants on the Raffensperger call included White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and outside attorney Cleta Mitchell, while the Zelensky call was heard by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, among others. Vanishingly few had the courage to blow the whistle as did then-Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who worked on the National Security Council. There needs to be accountability for Trump’s henchmen — and commendations such as the Medal of Freedom for those few, such as Vindman and Raffensperger, who stood up to the most corrupt president in U.S. history.

Perhaps the most consequential — and therefore most culpable — enablers have been Republican members of Congress. Republicans refused to hold Trump to account for the obstruction of justice and cooperation with Russia documented by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III or the abuse of power evident in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Now Trump supporters will turn a blind eye to his election fraud scheme in Georgia. Republicans such as Sen. David Perdue of Georgia are more upset that the Raffensperger call was leaked than that it took place.

Actually it’s worse than that: Even as Trump is trying to steal the election in a call with Georgia’s secretary of state, his allies in the House and Senate are helping him by trying to toss out electoral votes of states that he lost. More than 100 members of the House and at least a dozen members of the Senate are willing to discard more than two centuries of democracy in America to maintain this would-be Mussolini in power.

Corruption, like the coronavirus, is a virus that can spread rapidly and ravage a country. (Look at Russia or Venezuela.) And it is even harder to root out. At least all of us want to end covid-19. But Republicans show no desire to curb abuse of power when their side benefits. More Americans, after all, voted for Trump after he was impeached (74.2 million) than before (62.9 million). They, too, are complicit in what he has done. That so many voters care so little about such blatant wrongdoing is a grim indictment of our democracy — and a terrible augury for the future, when we are likely to confront politicians just as corrupt as Trump but far more clever.