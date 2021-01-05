But that’s easier said than done. The party’s conservative core is generally opposed to much government activity, prefers letting market forces run unimpeded and places priority on keeping taxes and spending low. Working-class voters, however, have always wanted active government and place a higher value on protection from market depredations than on abstract ideas of limited government. Squaring this circle is not impossible, but it will require intentional and ongoing management by the party’s leaders.

The battle over the $2,000 checks shows how not to manage this tension. Orthodox conservatives oppose the checks because they would lead to more debt. They hew to the old preferences for limited government activity and prioritization of debt control regardless of the circumstances facing the country. So-called populists such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), however, favor sending the checks on the theory that government must act indiscriminately in time of need. Both impulses fail to understand the working-class mind-set and weaken the conservative and working-class coalition both sides want to create.

The orthodox conservative view’s shortcoming is obvious. Caring more about debt than people in need is a classic flaw that Democrats have successfully exploited since the days of the Great Depression. Working-class voters will always back a party that understands that they need government to give them a fair shot at earning what they deserve. That means support for legitimate union organizing, protection against unfair foreign competition via trade or illegal immigration, and entitlements such as Social Security and Medicare that ensure they are not impoverished through what Ronald Reagan called “unemployment by reason of old age.”

Conservatives who sought to build working-class support have failed whenever they hewed to these views in times of crisis. Dwight D. Eisenhower touted his “modern Republicanism” as the cure to the party’s post-New Deal woes, but that effort ran aground on the shoals of fiscal conservatism during the deep recession of 1958. Unemployment reached 7.5 percent that July, but Eisenhower still tried to cut federal spending and maintain a balanced budget. The GOP lost 48 House seats that year and did not win back the majority until 1994.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt, who rose to power in 2006, also sought to make his conservative Moderate Party into “the Swedish Worker’s Party,” bringing his party to post-Depression heights with policies designed to reduce unemployment. But by 2014, his refusal to limit mass migration of refugees led to workers deserting the Moderates for the economically populist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Current polls show Moderates have dropped back to their traditional level of support, roughly 20 percent of the vote.

But Hawley’s populist view is also fatally flawed. Working-class voters have a strong sense of desert and need that underlies their views on government action. They oppose aid for people who don’t deserve or need help, whether they are people who prefer to take government aid without working or the rich who get tax write-offs and preferential treatment to fund their comfortable lifestyles. Giving $2,000 checks without regard to how covid-19 has affected an individual means nonworking poor and hard-working rich alike will get checks they neither deserve nor need. Analysis of the House-passed bill that would provide the $2,000 checks shows that nearly one-third of the aid would go to taxpayers making more than $100,000 a year, and nearly 9 percent would go to people making between $200,000 and $500,000. Splashing cash on well-to-do people is not the way to win working-class votes.

The right approach to pandemic relief is to be generous to people and businesses that need help and stingy to those that don’t. That means enhanced unemployment checks for the long-term unemployed and continuing government support of businesses that are suffering from government-imposed pandemic restriction regardless of the cost. It also means saying no to the vast majority of Americans who haven’t lost their jobs or suffered large drops in income during the pandemic. Help for the truly needy, not handouts or hands off, is both good policy and good politics.

Building the conservative and working-class coalition will require hard work and compromise. Building a generous and targeted relief package is a good place to start.

