The Republican Party after President Trump — and after an arguably criminal attempt to extort Georgia’s secretary of state to change the state’s results (was he planning the same for other states so he could reach 270 electoral votes?) — cannot remain a viable party so long as it coddles politicians who refuse to accept the basic premise of democracy: Elections matter because the people hold the power (in case some have forgotten). The party cannot embrace characters who bring bad-faith challenges to an election, thereby destroying our constitutional fabric, nor those who would excuse or overlook Trump’s appalling but failed election heist.

If Republicans want to recover from the Trump calamity, they must start, as Republicans once did with the KKK and the John Birchers, by throwing out the radicals who would do harm to our democracy. No committee seats. No “my friend from Texas” courtesies.

Find primary opponents to run against them. Ideally, support an ethics finding to expel them from the House and Senate (a two-thirds majority is required, so let’s not get our hopes up). What these Republicans did was inexcusable. Their more respectable colleagues cannot simply kiss and make up after defeating their attempt to obliterate democracy.

Take the eloquent statement from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah): “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. . . . The Justice Department found no evidence of irregularity sufficient to overturn the election.” Pointing to the most egregious self-promoter and disingenuous member of the Senate (for which the competition is stiff), Romney says, “My fellow Senator Ted Cruz and the co-signers of his statement argue that rejection of electors or an election audit directed by Congress would restore trust in the election. Nonsense. . . . This has the predictable potential to lead to disruption, and worse.” He concludes, “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?” (He is new around there, isn’t he?)

And consider the admonition from Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa): “The effort by Senators Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines” the right to elect our leaders, he said in a written statement on Monday. “The senators justify their intent by observing that there have been many allegations of fraud. But allegations of fraud by a losing campaign cannot justify overturning an election. They fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence.” So Toomey is supposed to give a mulligan to the crew that undermines our democracy?

The corollary to Romney’s and Toomey’s indictments is that the coup plotters are so blinded by ambition that they cannot uphold their oaths. Allowing them to caucus with the rest of the party, handing them committee chairs and carrying out the charade that they ever operate apart from self-interest would be to affirm that the GOP plainly has no standards and tolerates seditious actors.

Look at it differently: This is the perfect time for concerned Republicans (and certainly ones with presidential aspirations) to shed the party’s Trumpian yoke. They can finally say they “broke” with Trump (albeit days before he leaves office). As a bonus, they can jettison some of the most obnoxious and ignorant members of Congress. The egregious nature of these members’ offense creates the perfect bright-line test for membership in one of the two national parties: patriots on one side, seditionists on the other. The non-seditious part of the GOP will never have a better shot at washing off the stink of the Trump era than it does right now.

This is how the GOP could survive: It must cut out the cancer on the party so the party can go forward and reinvigorate itself with new, sensible policies and values it once held (objective reality being my favorite). It can excise the lawless nihilism that threatens to blot out any policy or value Republicans might hope to advance. If the GOP does not act, the threat will metastasize, bringing down the whole lot of them.