Well, guess what! It turns out that actually, there is a fact that cares about your feelings. It cares deeply! And it’s an important fact: who won the election!

This is confusing, I know, because in 2016, this fact didn’t care about how you felt, but now it has discovered that it cares a lot. It hated to watch the whole country complain for four years, and now it has decided to go all-in on the feelings thing. Back then, the numbers and maps all added up to one thing: Trump had won, and nuts to however you felt about it. Now, though, the fact has realized that approach was a mistake. So what are 306 electoral college votes for Joe Biden in the face of the feeling that some people have that these votes couldn’t possibly be right? President Trump saw lots of people lined up at a rally once, and, well, QED! (The Q stands for QAnon.)

AD

AD

Here are all these people counting votes, like goofs and nincompoops, when, actually, all they need to do is look at the election and have a feeling about it. It doesn’t even need to be a feeling about the election, specifically! As one gentlemen helpfully observed on “Fox & Friends,” “Republicans, conservatives, can be forgiven for their skepticism, because whether or not an election was rigged, it certainly feels like society is rigged right now.” There you go! You don’t need more reason to oppose certifying the results than that, I don’t think!

Does it even need to be a feeling about this particular election? No! “Primary voters are always looking for fighters, and they have long felt that there was voter fraud in elections,” former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker (R) said, also helpfully, to Politico, explaining the calculations that members of Congress were making on objecting to the electoral college certification. Which is a choice you have, because, again, the election winner is determined not by who gets the most votes, but by whoever feels like they ought to have gotten the most votes! It’s one of those, “make a decision, then sit with it and see how it feels, and if it feels wrong, you can change it”-type scenarios! Like a sweater with a return receipt.

The feeling doesn’t even definitely have to be your feeling — you can just know that other people have feelings. “Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election. I believe those questions exist,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) noted on Twitter. That’s true! Those questions do exist!

AD

AD

Usually, a fact is a fact, whether or not some people who have doubts about it exist. But not this time. This one’s special. It is strange that of all the facts that are out there, this is the one that works like this. But that is simply how it is! I don’t make the rules. Although maybe if I had a strong enough feeling, I could!