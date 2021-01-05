On Sunday, though, McEnany’s office produced one of its most accurate statements to date. In issuing Trump’s schedule for Monday, the office of the press secretary noted a departure for the president’s Georgia “victory” rally. It included this line: “President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings.”

People had fun with that one.

The schedule for Tuesday repeated the refrain. On MSNBC, host Rachel Maddow read the language and remarked, “That’s what the president’s doing. Many calls, many meetings. So no need to worry, then. We’re obviously in great hands.”

The weekend yielded evidence that Trump is indeed working hard — at subverting democracy in the United States. The Post released a recording of an hour-long phone call including Trump, Georgia elections officials and other interested parties to discuss his weeks-long obsession with turning his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden into a victory. The call transcript shows just how many counterfeit talking points and false assertions of voter fraud Trump has had to master over the past nine weeks.

Steve Cortes, a Trump campaign senior adviser, told Newsmax on Monday, “This is a chief executive in full command of the facts, and I mean down to minute details. I am somebody who has studied this election-fraud issue extremely carefully, and I have far more time on my hands, quite frankly, than the president of the United States does. I was astounded at the level of detail that he was able to go through during an hour-long call.

A guy like Trump doesn’t reach such a “level of detail” without a bunch of meetings and phone calls.

Whatever its provenance, the phrasing has the ring of authenticity. On Christmas Day, the New York Times reported on Trump’s activities at a time when most would happily admit to taking it easy. Noted the newspaper: “White House officials had the 5,000-page legislation flown to Mar-a-Lago, his club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Christmas Eve. He spent the next day playing golf and, he said, making many calls.”

We asked George Condon, a National Journal White House reporter who’s been on the beat since the early 1980s, whether he’d ever seen anything like the recent scheduling announcements. His reply: “That’s an easy one. Absolutely no precedent. Nothing even close. Saying the president ‘will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings’ is not language ever seen on any official schedule.”

The many-calls-many-meetings formulation has attracted so much derisive attention in part because of the stakes. Of course anyone who serves as president of the United States will be holding meetings and taking calls. The episode marks another southward notch as the Trump people lower the bar of expectations for elected officials.

The Erik Wemple Blog asked McEnany about the provenance of the many-calls-many-meetings language. We didn’t receive an on-the-record reply. Yet McEnany, once again, was plenty available for Fox News. “In a Monday interview, host Martha MacCallum teed up a sympathetic query about the leak of the Saturday recording, which Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has not condemned. “That is why he should not be trusted,” said McEnany. What a bizarre statement: Doesn’t she want the world to appreciate all the president’s phone calls?

