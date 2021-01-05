In November, President Trump lost the election, but he found millions of new voters. Where did these new Trump voters come from? There is no simple answer, but we pored over the results and found some intriguing patterns.

Trump increased his vote totals in every state. He saw his biggest increases, relative to his tally in 2016, in the west and intermountain west, in heavily Mormon states like Idaho and Utah, as well as California and Hawaii. Trump’s smallest gains in percentage terms were in Maryland, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Growth in Trump’s vote total from 2016 to 2020 Percentage growth 20 30 40 50 More 10% Additional vOtes (millions) More 0.6 0.9 1.2 1.5 0.3 Source: David Leip's Election Atlas Growth in Trump’s vote total from 2016 to 2020 Percentage growth 20 30 40 50 More 10% Additional vOtes (millions) More 0.6 0.9 1.2 1.5 0.3 Source: David Leip's Election Atlas Growth in Trump’s vote total from 2016 to 2020 Percentage growth Additional vOtes (millions) More 20 30 40 50 More 0.6 0.9 1.2 1.5 10% 0.3 Source: David Leip's Election Atlas

In raw terms, as one might expect, Trump’s biggest gains came in the most populous states. But even in those states, Trump gained new votes in surprising places.

Texas

Gains in big metro areas

Trump has a deserved reputation as the champion of rural, White America — but he also increased his total in major metro areas. Nowhere was this clearer than in Texas:

growth from 2016 Additional votes Austin +30.9% 89,064 Dallas +22.7% 276,653 Houston +28.6% 289,929 San Antonio +30.1% 114,530 Total new votes from major metros 770,176 +24.3% 435,124 Elsewhere in Texas Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Austin +30.9% 89,064 Dallas +22.7% 276,653 Houston +28.6% 289,929 San Antonio +30.1% 114,530 Total new votes from major metros 770,176 435,124 Elsewhere in Texas +24.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Percentage growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Austin +30.9% 89,064 Dallas +22.7% 276,653 Houston +28.6% 289,929 San Antonio +30.1% 114,530 Total new votes from major metros 770,176 435,124 Elsewhere in Texas +24.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Trump earned a windfall of new voters in the state’s four largest metro areas (note that metro areas are defined by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget). Trump increased his vote total by nearly 29 percent in the Houston metro area, a sprawling metropolis home to both blue-shifting suburbs and red-shifting Latino and Asian American neighborhoods. He also raked in new votes in Dallas, a magnet for immigrants and out-of-state job-seekers. Put simply, Trump found new voters in diverse, dense, growing locales.

California

New blue-state voters

Trump didn’t only gain votes in populous red states such as Texas — he also made gains across deep-blue California.

growth from 2016 Additional votes San Jose +47.5% 72,535 Los Angeles 545,137 +42.7% 116,533 San Fransisco +35.4% +34.9% 210,918 Riverside +32.7% 116,110 Sacramento +25.6% 122,328 San Diego 1,183,561 Total new votes from major metros Elsewhere in California +26.3% 339,054 Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 San Jose +47.5% 72,535 Los Angeles 545,137 +42.7% San Fransisco 116,533 +35.4% Riverside +34.9% 210,918 Sacramento +32.7% 116,110 +25.6% San Diego 122,328 1,183,561 Total new votes from major metros 339,054 Elsewhere in California +26.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Percentage growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 San Jose +47.5% 72,535 Los Angeles 545,137 +42.7% San Fransisco 116,533 +35.4% +34.9% Riverside 210,918 +32.7% Sacramento 116,110 +25.6% San Diego 122,328 1,183,561 Total new votes from major metros 339,054 Elsewhere in California +26.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Trump spent almost no time campaigning in California, but he still added more than 1.5 million votes there. Trump’s biggest raw gains came in Los Angeles, a Democratic stronghold that includes Hollywood, Asian American and Latino immigrant neighborhoods, and blue-trending suburbs. In percentage terms, he also posted strong gains in progressive tech hubs such as San Jose and San Francisco — but the GOP’s normal base of support is low there, so his raw vote gains were less impressive.

Pennsylvania

Rural America almost delivers

Trump also increased his totals in the rural Rust Belt:

growth from 2016 Additional votes Philadelphia 90,280 +13.6% Pittsburgh 75,082 +12.3% Total new votes from major metros 165,362 Elsewhere in Pennsylvania +14.3% 242,842 Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Philadelphia 90,280 +13.6% Pittsburgh 75,082 +12.3% Total new votes from major metros 165,362 Elsewhere in Pennsylvania 242,842 +14.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Percentage growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Philadelphia 90,280 +13.6% +13.6% Pittsburgh 75,082 +12.3% Total new votes from major metros 165,362 Elsewhere in Pennsylvania 242,842 +14.3% Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Trump’s gains in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were notable, but he gained most of his new votes in the many smaller metros, towns and rural counties that dot the rest of the state. These communities shifted away from the Democrats in 2016, and helped keep the race close for Trump in 2020.

Tennessee

Red gets redder

In a trend that could be seen in other reliably Republican states, Trump found new surprising numbers of new voters in Tennessee — a state Joe Biden hardly contested. Trump won at least 300,000 more votes in 2020 against Biden than he won against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

growth from 2016 Additional votes Nashville* outlying areas +28.5 42,798 Nashville* central areas +24.0 58,140 Knoxville 45,824 +21.2% Memphis 19,266 +13.2% 166,028 Total new votes from major metros Elsewhere in Tennessee +21.3 163,522 *Central and outyling correspond to OMB’s “Central” and “Outlying” county labels. Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Nashville* outlying areas +28.5 42,798 Nashville* central areas +24.0 58,140 Knoxville 45,824 +21.2% Memphis 19,266 +13.2% 166,028 Total new votes from major metros Elsewhere in Tennessee +21.3 163,522 *Central and outyling correspond to OMB’s “Central” and “Outlying” county labels. Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Additional votes from 2016 Percentage growth from 2016 Nashville* outlying areas +28.5 42,798 Nashville* central areas +24.0 58,140 Knoxville 45,824 +21.2% Memphis 19,266 +13.2% 166,028 Total new votes from major metros Elsewhere in Tennessee +21.3 163,522 *Central and outyling correspond to OMB’s “Central” and “Outlying” county labels. Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Trump gained supporters everywhere in Tennessee: He saw a 29 percent increase in his total in Nashville’s collar counties and a 21 percent increase in the towns, small metros and rural counties outside the state’s big cities. That’s an impressive feat — Republicans have been running up the score in Tennessee for more than a decade, but Trump still managed to find votes that his GOP predecessors had left on the table.

Florida

The epicenter of Trump’s Latino gains

Finally, in Florida, Trump showcased his newfound strength among Latino voters:

growth from 2016 Additional votes Miami +38.5% 333,601 Orlando 112,830 +24.7% Tampa 146,498 +20.7% Jacksonville 63,786 +15.2% Total new votes from major metros 656,715 Elsewhere in Florida +18.2% 394,130 Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget growth from 2016 Additional votes from 2016 Miami +38.5% 333,601 Orlando 112,830 +24.7% Tampa 146,498 +20.7% Jacksonville 63,786 +15.2% 656,715 Total new votes from major metros Elsewhere in Florida +18.2% 394,130 Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget Additional votes from 2016 Percentage growth from 2016 Miami +38.5% 333,601 Orlando 112,830 +24.7% Tampa 146,498 +20.7% Jacksonville 63,786 +15.2% Total new votes from major metros 656,715 Elsewhere in Florida +18.2% 394,130 Source: David Leip’s Election Atlas and U.S. Office of Management and Budget

In the heavily Latino areas of South Florida, Trump increased his vote total by an impressive 39 percent. Precincts with large Cuban American, Puerto Rican and other immigrant populations shifted dramatically to the right. And Trump’s gains were smaller in Whiter metros such as Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

Trump’s improvements in diverse metros such as Los Angeles and Houston hinted at Latino gains — but his total in the Miami area was a reminder Trump has a more diverse base than anyone expected.

What it means

Though Trump lost both the popular vote and the electoral college in his battle with Biden, he boosted his totals in red states such as Tennessee, as well as Democratic strongholds such as California. He attracted new support in cities, small towns and exurbs in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Florida. Even in defeat, the depth and breadth of Trump’s gains suggest that the Republican Party, and Trump himself, can be expected to search for — and find — new voters in a broader array of states in the coming years than is widely understood.

Read more:

Jennifer Rubin: It’s impeachable. It’s likely illegal. It’s a coup.

Hugh Hewitt: Objecting to the electoral college vote is no constitutional crisis

Greg Sargent: A leading historian of U.S. democracy issues an urgent warning

Jonathan Capehart: Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock on the issues that would drive them in the Senate