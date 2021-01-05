Carter says he’s running for governor “so the rest of us can finally get what we need.” It’s not quite the same as Howell’s call for voters to join him and “make the new dominion,” but the echoes of Howell’s well-heeled big boys are clear. “When COVID-19 hit,” Carter said, the powerful “got massive taxpayer-funded bailouts for their businesses. We had to make do with thoughts and prayers.”

Like it did for Howell more than a generation ago, Carter’s appeal will find a statewide audience. His message already has resonated in the 50th District, where Carter won his first term in 2017, defeating Republican incumbent Jackson Hunter Miller, and won reelection in 2019.

Howell demonstrated in 1969, and again in 1973 and 1977, that a profoundly anti-establishment message could rally a good deal of support statewide — just not enough to win the governorship. (Howell did win a 1971 special election for lieutenant governor, running as an independent.)

More recently, former congressman Tom Perriello put the populist/progressive message to the test in his 2017 primary run against then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam.

Perriello offered a sharp and vigorous progressive vision to Democratic voters. Perriello’s pitch: “Virginians don’t care whether you’re from the left or right, it’s about whether you’re helping them move up or down.”

That sounds like what Carter is selling today, right down to the appeal Perriello made to get rid of Virginia’s right-to-work law.

I thought Perriello could parlay that kind of energy into a win over the buttoned-down and boring Northam campaign. I underestimated the power of the Northam’s position as the “safe” candidate.

This time, the Democratic establishment has dutifully fallen in line behind one of its own: former governor Terry McAuliffe. The Carter candidacy further crowds the lanes to McAuliffe’s left in the primary, giving McAuliffe sole possession of the “safe” lane, from which Northam smothered Perriello in 2017.

It might be all McAuliffe needs. The conventional wisdom about the Democratic gubernatorial nomination has long been it’s his to lose.

That’s doesn’t mean it will be easy. Or cheap. Or without critics from inside the party. That means we can expect even more pronouncements from former governor Doug Wilder about the candidates — McAuliffe and his proxies in particular — and the issues before them.

There’s one more surprise to consider: the independent candidacy of Princess Blanding.

Blanding, the sister of Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018, says she is running “to seek a future in which we dismantle the two party system that continues to block needed progressive changes.”

Blanding wants to “transform the commonwealth into a common good state.” That sounds a lot like Howell’s appeal to make a new dominion. Running outside the major party structure, Blanding won’t have to worry about lanes or an establishment. She will have to worry about ballot access, fundraising, campaign infrastructure and much, much more.

If she and her Liberation Party can overcome those challenges and mount a sustained, credible campaign, it’s possible Blanding becomes the progressive alternative to the safe McAuliffe. Blanding won’t win — independent and third-party gubernatorial candidates in Virginia occasionally make a respectable showing on election day, but nothing more.

In a close general election, though, Blanding could make an outsize difference. As Wilder says, “stay tuned.”

