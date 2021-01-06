Polyannas will try to deny this, but look at the facts: Most major European economies are stagnant and reeling from the pandemic. Their governments were debt-ridden before the pandemic and have borrowed tens of billions of dollars since to keep afloat. China has the cash to splash on strategic investments that will employ millions of Europeans and perhaps even to purchase government bonds and directly finance government deficits. A debt-ridden United States is not in the economic position to displace Chinese influence-buying.

China’s behavior also shows that they will use this influence to displace America’s. It has economically threatened Australia for that country’s tough stance toward Chinese power grabs. It has bullied U.S. companies when employees exercise free speech to criticize Chinese government acts, forcing them to bow to Beijing even when doing so violates democratic norms. It’s inconceivable that Beijing will suddenly reverse course and not use its economic leverage in Europe to advance its geopolitical aims.

European leaders claim that the agreement will nudge China toward compliance with the rule of law and global democratic norms, but that’s a pipe dream. Hong Kong is a perfect example of that. China has flagrantly violated its promises to maintain Hong Kong’s separate status, including the arrest of at least 53 democracy activists and local legislators Tuesday for alleged subversion. China also continues to suppress local Tibetan and Xinjiang populations, sending residents to what appear to be forced labor camps. The communist government has been clear that it regards global condemnation of its activities as unwarranted interference in its domestic affairs. Promises in the deal to adhere to some global practices will prove less worthy than the paper they are printed on.

The Biden’s administration will likely try to push back against this, and E.U. governments will accommodate U.S. requests to some degree. E.U. countries still feel threatened by Russia, and they remain dependent on the U.S. military to deter Russian aggression. But make no mistake: E.U. leaders have been saying for years that they want to be neutral in the U.S.-China conflict. Unless the German or French governments decide to change those aspirations, Europe will try to chart a course between the two global superpowers, tacking to and fro to keep on both nations’ good side. This will give the United States some instances where it can claim to have blunted China’s rise, but the underlying economic fact of growing interdependence will ultimately prove more important.

The United States is not powerless to prevent this, but it will likely need to act more forcefully than Biden wants to keep the E.U. firmly tied to America. Biden would have to force nations such as Germany to choose between maintaining the security and economic ties it has with the United States and improving its cooperation with China. That approach is something Europeans want to avoid, and President Trump’s attempts to use the American stick to keep the alliance in line have angered advocates of the transatlantic alliance on both sides of the ocean. But at some point, it will become impossible to square this strategic circle; either the United States or China will use its influence to force the Europeans to choose which side they are on. The longer the United States waits to force that choice, the harder it will be to push China back.

The post-World War II era was founded on U.S. economic dominance. That dominance is fading fast as globalization transfers resources, knowledge and power to countries outside the traditional U.S. alliance structure. America’s economic and foreign policy elites remain in denial about this fundamental fact and persist in the belief that the United States can continue to exert global dominance without the economic or military dominance it has enjoyed for decades. Without significant changes, such as dramatically increasing the size of the U.S. military and finding new allies to supplement or replace wavering old ones, the Biden administration will more likely preside over America’s decline than its resurgence.