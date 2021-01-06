On Monday, their initiative, eventually named Haven, announced it was shutting down. It didn’t accomplish much in its three years of effort. One can point to any number of factors for its overall lack of success, including the fact that the three parent corporations themselves have little in common. They also have different business interests. After announcing its joint venture, Amazon would go on to debut Amazon Pharmacy last year. Berkshire Hathaway, on the other hand, invests in health-care companies, including DaVita, a sometimes controversial for-profit dialysis chain.

Regardless, there is something peculiarly American about the belief that three CEOs, none of whom was even in health care, could finally succeed in something not even the experts have yet managed to do: corralling the almost $4 trillion American health-care system.

AD

AD

We are currently facing a crisis of democracy, but we often forget to recognize that one reason so many are frustrated with our government is that it doesn’t seem to work for them. Health care is easily Example A. We tell ourselves we have the best health-care system in the world, but, in fact, what we have is the most expensive system in the world. It’s one, moreover, that leaves huge numbers of people either without coverage entirely or on the hook for huge sums of money if they get ill.

The reason our health-care system fails to work for so many is the same reason people were convinced three CEOs could solve the problem: our nation’s worship of the free market and business success. Instead of taking such common-sense steps as permitting the government to regulate the cost of pharmaceuticals or hospital charges for services, we leave it to a pastiche of insurance companies, hospitals, pharmacy benefit managers, corporations, private equity — you name it. The result is that no one is responsible, costs run rampant and the patient all too often gets stuck holding the bag.

It should be beyond obvious at this point that health care is not a typical consumer good that can be controlled by the market. The occasional hypochondriac aside, no one chooses to consume medical services. They are forced to do so by illness. The idea that people will compare prices for emergency heart surgery is ludicrous. Cancer patients are more likely to end up in bankruptcy than their healthier peers — not because of a out-of-control shopping habit or failure to compare costs of rival medications, but because their treatment is expensive, deductibles and co-pays are high, and insurers can arbitrarily deny payment. There are so many ways to financially bleed patients, not to mention other stakeholders, that it’s all but impossible to keep up. Little wonder that GoFundMe says one-third of the donations made through its site are to help people pay medical expenses.

AD

AD

Early reports had it that the three founders of Haven didn’t know what needed to be done but felt they needed to do something. They, along with a lot of other credulous people, presumably believed the canard that any challenge can be overcome by a successful man or women of business, and that skills in one area — successful start-up founder, legendary investor or financial services CEO — can be transferred over to another. When Haven debuted, John Sculley, chairman of the health-care start-up RxAdvance, told the New York Times, “I think it’s a great counterweight to what government leadership hasn’t done.” That didn’t turn out to be true.

Bezos, Buffett and Dimon could not successfully take on the U.S. medical system, because when it comes to health care, there is no substitute for systemic government action and overall reform. Until that happens — whether via Medicare-for-all or some other universal coverage and payment scheme — we will all continue to pay the price.

Read more:

AD