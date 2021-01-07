On my list

For years, Americans often looked down on other countries, where people seemed to be unable to govern themselves.

These people lurched from crisis to crisis.

They couldn’t behave like grown-ups.

They couldn’t control their mobs.

They liked strongmen who showed little regard for the rule of law.

We wondered what was wrong with them.

They were unsophisticated. Simple-minded. Poor them.

We thought we were different. Better. Even exceptional.

Yet, here we are.

