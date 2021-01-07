The Washington Post

The end of American exceptionalism

(Leah Millis/Reuters)
For years, Americans often looked down on other countries, where people seemed to be unable to govern themselves.

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

These people lurched from crisis to crisis.

(Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

They couldn’t behave like grown-ups.

(Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

They couldn’t control their mobs.

(Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)

They liked strongmen who showed little regard for the rule of law.

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images
Win Mcnamee/Getty Images
TOP: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters BOTTOM LEFT: Win Mcnamee/Getty Images BOTTOM RIGHT: Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

We wondered what was wrong with them.

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

They were unsophisticated. Simple-minded. Poor them.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

We thought we were different. Better. Even exceptional.

(Erin Scott/Bloomberg)

Yet, here we are.

