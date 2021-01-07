I get that by the standards of the Trump era, the debate around contesting the electors might qualify as a major schism. Eight Republican senators and a majority of the party’s House caucus voted to defy the electorate, while the rest of the party’s lawmakers finally acknowledged that Trump can’t go on being president past Jan. 20 just because he’d like to.

But it seems that we all became so used to slavish, embarrassing loyalty and cowardice from Republicans during the Trump era that we’ll now take almost any small nod of defiance as a sign of all-out rupture.

Here’s the deal, as Joe Biden would say: A party is seriously cleaved only when someone with genuine conviction — right or wrong — is willing to stand on principle and risk losing everything, for a sustained period of time, in order to challenge the prevailing orthodoxies.

Want to know what real division looks like?

It’s Ronald Reagan taking it to a sitting president of his own party in 1976 and damn near beating him. He kept making the case, and four years later, Reagan’s conservative revolution became the modern Republican Party.

It’s Bill Clinton, a little-known governor from the South, touring the country for years at the end of the 1980s, telling any Democratic audience he could find that the party was wrong on both politics and substance — and offering pragmatic policies that became the New Democratic agenda.

Civil war is a House Republican backbencher named Newt Gingrich revolting against his party’s most revered leaders because he thought they’d become inured to minority status. It’s former Vermont governor Howard Dean indicting the entire Democratic establishment over the war in Iraq and centrism in general.

That’s nowhere near the situation Trump’s performative Republican Party faces. What we have here, on one side, is a rebellious faction of ambitious lawmakers looking to stay in step with an increasingly addled base.

And on the other side is a bunch of more sober-minded senators who’ve spent the past few years issuing the most tepid of statements, tiptoeing around the unstable president or saying nothing at all.

Press releases and one-off speeches don’t split parties for more than a couple of news cycles. Only serious politicians with spine and staying power can manage that.

Ask yourself: Who in Trump’s Republican Party is going to make that kind of stand?

It’s probably not Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who’s had perhaps his finest hour in public life but who is so instinctively risk-averse that his Secret Service codename should have been “Actuary.”

It’s not likely to be Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, who issued an exceptionally articulate defense of democracy in defiance of Trump, but who has been better at making tough statements than taking tough votes.

It’s surely not Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who bravely came out against insurrection after the voting and violence had ended. Or former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who sold out to Trump’s base years ago.

The truth is that Democrats during a Biden administration are more likely to have a substantive fight over the future of their party than a bunch of Republicans who still think they can somehow walk the line between patriotism and Newsmax.

If I were Sasse or Romney, or some governor who’s feeling appalled as all this unfolds, here’s what I’d do.

I’d get all these Never Trumpers together within a few months of Biden taking office, and I’d ask for their help — not with how to raise money or build a social media following but with crafting a slate of policies that can define a more enlightened, less toxic Republican Party.

Then I’d go out into the country and start making the case, in every banquet room and Chamber of Commerce I could find, for why the only way to save the party is to cleanse Trumpism from its bloodstream and start over.

Would this draw a serious primary challenge? Almost certainly. Would I lose the fight? Probably.

But guess what? The forces of Trumpism are coming for these Republicans anyway. And at least this way, they can tell their grandkids that they did everything they could to divide a party whose lemming-like unity had led the country perilously close to ruin.

Better to lose your seat in a civil war than to lose your soul in a pointless peace.

