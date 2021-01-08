As observers asked time and time again, “Are we all in this together?” How do elected officials expect Canadians to follow the rules or guidelines, or to exercise extraordinary caution, if they model a different sort of behavior? The answer is that some smart, considerate, self-aware folks will do so because it is the right thing to do, regardless of poor decisions by politicians. Others won’t. For some, politicians and other leaders are heuristics, mental shortcuts that help them chart their own course, deciding what is right and wrong, what is permissible and what is not.

Writing in Maclean’s Magazine, Pam Palmater emphasized the sense of entitlement that underwrites this double standard. “Even now, the shock and awe that some of these politicians show at even the thought of being held accountable is astounding. … From failing to report travel to their superiors to making social media posts pretending to still be in Canada — these politicians need to lose more than their official roles as ministers or critics — they should all resign.”

They should. Palmater is right to expect more and demand better. Entitlement certainly seems to be the cause of the trouble in this case. In other cases, double standards are the product of obliviousness, desperation, pride, ambition or other of the unsavory markers of contemporary political life. The overarching problem, however, is one that I have been writing about for years: the failure of politicians, as a class, to internalize the idea that merely following the rules is not enough.

Humans are extraordinarily good at rationalizing their behavior, especially bad behavior. We come up with exceptions to the rule. Special instances. Excuses. Promises to do better in the future in exchange for doing a bit less now. Few are better at this as a group than politicians, which is deeply troubling since they are one of the lots that ought to be held to a higher standard given the power and influence they wield. They’re the pace car. If they cannot keep the pace, they should pull over and get out of the way.

Whenever I write about this issue — and it comes up often — I return to the same well. I do so because nothing better captures the need for politicians to set a good example. As I wrote for Policy Options in 2016, in Robert Bolt’s “A Man for All Seasons,” King Henry VIII wishes for Thomas More to approve of his divorce from Katherine of Aragon. Nearly everyone has come on board, but More holds out. He wonders why the king should care. As Henry says to him: “Because you’re honest … and what’s more to the purpose, you’re known to be honest.”

Leaders ought to hold themselves to a higher standard and make it clear to the public that they do so. That includes the examples they set by their behavior, the way they speak and — one bit that has been ignored in this case — the rules they set in the first place and the distribution of resources that enable people to follow those rules. There’s a lot more governments — provincially and federally — can and should be doing to support Canadians in this time.

Rules, guidelines, best practices and so forth ought to be just, clear, reasonable and consistent. And if there is to be exceptions, then they ought to be made for good reasons. Thinking you’re above the rules is not a sufficient reason to flout them.

There is no fundamental right for someone to hold elected office. To run? Sure. But not to be elected and to serve. Being a politician isn’t some corporeal need, without which one will wither, no matter what the bloated yet fragile egos of so many elected representatives suggest. If our leaders cannot be better than the rules, they should follow the suggestion offered by Palmater and others and resign. Indeed, they should keep resigning until we get a group that can do better than flirt with achieving the standards of minimally acceptable behavior.

