What is this world coming to, I thought, when only certain things get elevated and others are stopped simply because a mob decides they don’t want to hear them? There is nothing I abhor more than when a mob tries to tell people what they can and cannot think, regardless of what the facts on the ground are telling them, or what millions, even the majority, of their fellow countrymen think. It’s like something out of Orwell!

Yes, absolutely Orwellian! It is doubleplusungood. Trying to memory-hole an unpleasant fact by mob fiat, under the approving, watchful eye of Big Brother! What could possibly be worse than this attempt to (metaphorically) violently suppress the expression of ideas they deplore? You might as well put the rat helmet on my face and wheel me into Room 101!

This is exactly what I always knew would occur, metaphorically. It doesn’t matter what happened, what your own eyes tell you! What matters is what the mob wants to be true! This “woke” cancel culture is out of control, and I’m not going to take it.

I have always been very clear and entirely consistent: I hate mobs and their chilling effect on all the values I hold most dear, and I discourage them, in theory. The thought that they would refuse to permit some expression that they disapproved of, that they would, metaphorically, come rampaging past every barrier erected to prevent them, to send those who would oppose them metaphorically running for their lives, in their effort to halt the expression of truth — why, it made me mad as hell!

This is the very illiberalism we rage against, the insidious force that leaves people always cowering in terror, metaphorically, pending the approval of the metaphorical mob!

Ah, this happened … literally, you say?

Ah, that wasn’t — wasn’t just the “woke” mob, you say?