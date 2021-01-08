This has inspired much mockery, given how divisive Trump’s actions have been. But there’s a serious point to be made here as well: This shows how Republicans will try to spin away their own neck-deep involvement in the assault on our democracy they have helped Trump wage for the past two months, culminating in the violent assault on the Capitol itself.

Here’s part of what McCarthy said on Friday afternoon:

When I spoke to President Trump on Wednesday, I told him he had a great responsibility to intervene to quell the mob and start the healing process for our country. Over the coming weeks we will work with law enforcement to bring anyone responsible for the violence to justice. Lawlessness and extremism have no place in our way of life. Our country is not just divided. We are deeply hurt. The task ahead for the next Congress and incoming Biden Administration couldn’t be more momentous. But to deliver a better America for all, partisans of all stripes first must unite as Americans and show our country that a peaceful transfer of power has occurred. Impeaching the President with just 12 days left in his term will only divide our country more.

Well, isn’t that just sublime. You can almost see a ring of little angels flying around McCarthy’s head.

Let’s remember McCarthy’s role over the last two months. Barely hours after he bravely told Trump to quell the violence, he voted to object to Biden’s electoral victories in Arizona and Pennsylvania, along with well over 100 House Republicans.

In so doing, he and his fellow Republicans validated precisely the same pack of lies that Trump has told about the election for months to sustain the bigger lie that its outcome was illegitimate — the very notion that drove the mob assault in the first place.

Before that, McCarthy and around 125 other House Republicans signed on to the Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate millions of votes in four states. In so doing, they endorsed a brazen legal theory holding (again based on many of the same lies) that the will of the Trump minority should simply be imposed on the pro-Biden majority.

A great many of those Republicans stood by cheerfully while Trump pressured state legislatures to send alternate electors to supplant legitimate votes, demanded that Vice President Pence overturn the results during the congressional count, and tried to pressure the Georgia secretary of state to find more than 11,000 votes to overturn already-certified results.

It’s absurd enough that McCarthy is suddenly feigning concern about divisiveness after spending months treating the 81 million people who voted for Biden as if their preferences were subject to nullification at the whim of Trump and dozens of House Republicans. Worse, all these things validated the falsehoods and nakedly anti-democratic impulses that led right down to the mob assault on the Capitol.

McCarthy and many other Republicans might be genuinely horrified by that assault. But even so, here you can see how Republicans will employ a kind of sliding-scale approach to expunging their role in actively enabling Trump’s two-month effort to overturn the election.

Basically, the trick is to condemn the horrible events of Wednesday and package that as an appeal for unity, which, once made, is supposed to whitewash over support for everything that led up to those very same events.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) is employing a similar trick. He is now condemning lawmakers who tried to use the congressional count of electors to overturn the results, noting that Congress’s role is merely to tally electoral votes, not to subvert them with objections. That, of course, implicates more than 100 of his fellow Republicans.

Crenshaw’s point is correct as far as it goes. But he wants us to take his condemnation of that effort to overturn the results as a sign of his pious commitment to constitutional government — yet he, too, supported the Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden electors from four states based on fictions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has offered his own version. He finally acknowledged Biden’s victory once the electoral votes had been certified. But that came only after he refused to recognize Biden’s victory for weeks and tacitly supported the two Republican senators in Georgia while they backed the Texas lawsuit and even the effort to subvert electoral votes in Congress this week.

Both Crenshaw and McConnell are just picking different points on the progression of events to condemn as a way to shrug off responsibility for supporting everything that led up to that point.

We will see a whole variety of tricks like this from Republicans. Most will condemn Wednesday’s horrors and piously call for unity while quietly allowing their support for what led up to it fade into the background. We don’t have to let them get away with it.

