Perhaps somebody thought for a moment that [Trump] would be patriotic before he leaves office for just this once. So again, the fact that these people were incited . . . And you know what? Last night, I don’t know if you heard on the floor, but some of the Republicans and their enabling of the president’s bad behavior have said those were not Trumpites, they were antifa invading the Capitol disguised as Trumpites, right?

So we have a problem here with the enabling that is going on with the Republicans in the Congress as well, undermining the election again, enabling the president. And if they don’t recognize what yesterday was, a threshold was crossed of such magnitude that there is no way that this president should be allowed to make any decision, to rouse any troops of his Trumpites.