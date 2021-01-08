The business community is also looking for the exits. Blackstone founder and chief executive Steve Schwarzman, a longtime Trump supporter, called Wednesday’s events “appalling” and pronounced himself “shocked and horrified.” The National Association of Manufacturers, which last year deemed first daughter Ivanka Trump worthy of an award, called for Trump’s removal and released a statement saying, “This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in.” Even the Wall Street Journal editorial board — a leading Trump enabler for the past four years — chimed in. “It is best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly.”

These people and organizations would have you believe that they are just shocked to discover the president they worked for or supported is a wannabe fascist dictator, one who encouraged a clown car of a mob to take over the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, an event that resulted in the death of one Capitol police officer and a number of protesters. As Mulvaney put it in his televised exit interview, “[Trump] is not the same as he was eight months ago.” Please. This is transparent, self-serving garbage. This contemptible crew waited until Trump could do nothing more for them before cutting him loose.

This is a group, after all, that found themselves capable of thinking Trump was still fit to serve as president after he called white supremacist rioters in Charlottesville “very fine people.” Disgusting rhetoric about Mexicans and anti-Semitic dog whistles didn’t register much either. The same was true when protesters outside the White House were tear-gassed so Trump could get a photo op in front of a church. They were also okay with his gross abuses of the pardon process, including dispensing them to four American mercenaries found guilty of killing 17 civilians in Iraq. Among the dead were children.

Let’s be clear: These people now proclaiming their moral outrage over Trump’s role in Wednesday’s events made the decision to attach themselves to him to get what they could out of him. Wall Street investors cheered as Trump took an ax to taxes for the 1 percent and rules regarding the environment and worker safety. Others wanted conservative judges, or maybe simply the chance at a career-altering White House job.

As Mulvaney whined on CNBC, “We signed up for lower taxes and less regulation.” Indeed, Mulvaney, serving initially as the White House budget director before moonlighting as the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and then, for a time, as acting chief of staff, helped make sure he got what he wanted. Mulvaney pushed for the 2017 federal tax revamp, the one that saw major cuts for the wealthiest Americans and gave the rest of us a few scraps set to expire at the end of 2025. He helped the Trump administration take a sledgehammer to regulation. He also assisted the president in his failed attempt to hold a Group of Seven meeting at a Trump Organization resort. DeVos devoted her four years to promoting pet charter and religious schools, while making life worse for the nation’s student loan debtors.

Resigning from the Trump administration less than two weeks before the end (when there is nothing more to be gained from it) is not demonstrating courage or commendable ethics. It is instead a display of opportunistic cowardice. These people and businesses should not be congratulated or embraced. Profiles in courage they are not. They are not taking a principled stand. They don’t deserve the opportunity to launder their reputations. They — and all the Republicans who looked the other way or actively cheered Trump on during the past four years — should be reminded of their support for Trump again and again. Do you really think they would do otherwise if the position were reversed?