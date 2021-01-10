Very few Republicans have yet to call for President Trump’s removal, a peculiar reaction to someone who ignited an act of domestic terrorism that led to the deaths of five people, wounded more and traumatized lawmakers and their staffs who endured the ordeal. Republicans’ continued embrace of Trump (and their refusal to disavow the neo-Nazis, Confederate flag wavers, anti-Semites and other violent thugs in their coalition) speak volumes about the GOP. Refusing to repudiate Trump means he continues to define their party.

One brave Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, told him to scram. She explained that if Trump still commands the GOP, she might have to leave it. Trump will not define her.

AD

AD

Then there are the senators who encouraged the mobs by their words and actions. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) fed the anger about a “stolen election.” Hawley pumped his fist in solidarity, though it is not clear if he could spot the “Camp Auschwitz” or the “6MWNE” (“6 million were not enough”) T-shirts or the nooses, but surely the Confederate flags were visible. Unbelievably, after an attack on the Capitol, they went right back to their futile attempt to overthrow the election.

Sens. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) and Patty Murray (D-Wash.) called for these two particularly shameless seditionists to resign. Why would that sentiment not be shared by their Republican colleagues? You would think no member of Congress, especially a Republican, would want to welcome Cruz and Hawley back into the fold.

Several newspapers called for them to go. The Houston Chronicle’s editorial board told Cruz that “those terrorists wouldn’t have been at the Capitol if you hadn’t staged this absurd challenge to the 2020 results in the first place.” While he won’t be prosecuted, “as President Trump may yet be,” the Chronicle board called "for another consequence, one with growing support across Texas: Resign.” The Chronicle’s board condemned Cruz’s cynical campaign to create doubt about the election results for reasons of self-promotion and fundraising.

AD

AD

Hawley’s home-state papers also called for him to leave the Senate. “Sen. Josh Hawley had the gall to stand before the Senate Wednesday night and feign shock, shock at what happened — hours after he had fist-pumped and cheered the rioters as they arrived on Capitol Hill,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s editorial board declared. “Hawley’s tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy and politically expedient declarations.” The board concluded, “Hawley’s presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday’s assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now.”

The Kansas City Star’s take was nearly as harsh. “Having led the parade to the edge of a cliff, Hawley pretends to be astonished by what happened next,” its editorial observed. “And unlike those Republicans who sobered up after seeing the U.S. Capitol trashed, he continues to pretend that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump, who claimed widespread voter fraud even when he really did win, in 2016.” Moreover, the board declared, “This is someone who even after surveying the wreckage and the body count … did not change course at all.” The board concluded, “He’ll still be the poster boy of the radical right, but if we’re going to keep our democracy, there has to be a penalty for being the ringleader of those encouraging overturning an election.”

As he ponders how to order his steps, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) may want to consider the fate of other Republican senators up for reelection in 2022. What will those incumbents say when asked by their opponents why they meted out not so much as a slap on the wrist? McConnell might at least consider it prudent to take Cruz and Hawley off the Senate Judiciary Committee, if only to spare his colleagues the embarrassment of sitting near two constitutional arsonists as they pass judgment on judicial nominees and conduct oversight of the Justice Department. One can almost imagine the guffaws as Cruz pontificates about the rule of law and Hawley lectures witnesses about ethics.

AD

AD

For preserving standards by ostracizing those who besmirch the presidency, the Senate and the GOP, we can only say to Sens. Murkowski, Coons, Brown and Murray, the editorial boards in Houston, St. Louis and Kansas, and those others providing moral hygiene: Well done.