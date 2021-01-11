In thrall to a lie about the election being stolen — a lie promoted by many Republicans besides Trump — his supporters staged an attack on the U.S. Capitol, horrifying people around the world. Prominent establishment Republicans like Colin Powell are abandoning the party.

But they’ll get over it. In fact, I give it a month or two before nearly every Republican decides that everything is fine, and they can proceed as if the events of the last week — or even the last four years — never happened.

You can argue, as my colleague Dana Milbank does, that the GOP should go the way of the Whigs, dissolved so something less dangerous to the country might take its place. Many “Never Trump” Republicans have said something similar, that the party in which they spent their lives is irredeemable and it would be better for conservatives to start from scratch.

But regardless of what it deserves, simply in terms of its ability to endure, the Republican Party has a great deal going for it. It may not be just, but it’s the reality.

Let’s start in Congress. In the House, Democrats hold the majority by a mere 11-seat margin. Though Democratic senators represent 41 million more Americans than their Republican colleagues, the chamber is divided 50-50. There’s every reason for Republicans to believe that with even a reasonably successful midterm election in 2022, they could take back control of both houses. It wouldn’t take a huge wave like the elections of 2018, 2010, or 2006, just a bit of backlash against the president’s party.

Meanwhile, things are looking great for them in the states. Twenty-seven states have Republican governors. The GOP controls 30 state legislatures, including New Hampshire’s, which they flipped in November’s election. Democrats’ hopes of taking back key legislatures to control the redistricting that will take place next year were dashed; at the very least, redistricting will maintain the advantage Republicans have created for themselves with aggressive gerrymandering. There may be more Americans voting for Democrats and supporting Democratic policy positions, but there are many places where Republican dominance is all but uncontested.

So why would they be worried?

The main reason, of course, is President Trump. He’s leaving office as almost without a doubt the worst president in American history, whose negligence on the pandemic has already led to 375,000 deaths and whose narcissism and contempt for democracy led to an insurrection. It’s hard to think his stench won’t linger for years to come on the party that supported him so enthusiastically.

Or will it? Right now Republicans are carefully trying to find their way forward, as though stepping into a dark and unfamiliar room. They saw how Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) got blowback for leading the charge to oppose the election results, to the point where the Kansas City Star and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch both called on him to resign, and he was denounced by former Missouri Sen. John Danforth, whose support had been key to Hawley’s rise.

The lesson other ambitious Republicans are probably taking is that Hawley went too far, too soon. It would have been smarter to send more subtle messages of support to the Trump base, then wait for the heat to die down. After all, six months or a year from now, Trump could seem much less dangerous (especially if he doesn’t get his Twitter account back), and there will be more room to get out front as the angriest Republican without getting so universally condemned.

When people bring up the events of January 6th, they’ll say that it was a Trump mob, not a Republican mob. If you found it horrifying, we agree with you and you can feel comfortable voting for us again.

After Trump leaves office, the GOP as a whole will argue that he was essentially just a bad apple, not something that reflects on the rest of them. He was the one who lost the White House, he was the one who screwed up the Georgia runoffs, he was the one who egged on the violent crowd that stormed the Capitol. Not us.