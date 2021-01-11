We might think of accountability for the Jan. 6 assault as concentric circles. In the middle are the rioters themselves whose actions resulted in death, who assaulted police, who destroyed property, who terrorized lawmakers and staff and who sought to overthrow the election. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

AD

AD

Just beyond the rioters were those who lit the match at the Ellipse and urged them to march on the Capitol. President Trump was the featured speaker whose rhetoric, as the New York Times described it, “was riddled with violent imagery and calls to fight harder than before.” His admonition to act “peacefully and patriotically” was perfunctory, overshadowed by his incendiary statement that “when you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules." That certainly sounds like permission to abandon the rules of civilized democracy.

Trump also told the mob that it "takes courage” for Pence and the Republicans to not to go along with sedition. A reasonable person would interpret that as a threat: You will be protected if you are with us; you are at risk if you do not.

Trump was not done. “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved,” he declared. “Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore, and that is what this is all about.” He further riled up the crowd: “You will have an illegitimate president. . . . We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He even lied to them and said he would march with them to the Capitol.

AD

AD

At the same rally, Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani called for “trial by combat” while Donald Trump Jr. warned lawmakers, "You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely. . . . These guys better fight for Trump. Because if they’re not, guess what? I’m going to be in your backyard in a couple of months!” Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) hollered to the crowd that it was time to start "taking down names and kicking ass.”

President Trump and perhaps others should be investigated for incitement to riot and any attendant crimes. That should be assessed in the context of Trump’s previous invitations to attend the “wild” gathering and his previous calls for violence. “I’d like to punch him in the face,” he said of a protester during his 2016 campaign. At another rally, he declared, “If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them, would you? Seriously. Just knock the hell out of them. I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees.”

The next circle of accountability contains those who funded and advertised the event. CNBC reported, “The rally, officially known as the ‘March to Save America,’ was largely organized by a 501(c)(4) group known as Women for America First.” The report added: “Women for America First is chaired by Amy Kremer, a longtime political operative that was once the head of the Tea Party Express, an organization that was created to support the conservative Tea Party movement." The group’s executive director is on the rally permit "as the person in charge.” The people behind these sorts of groups might have criminal liability, but more likely civil liability.

AD

AD

Beyond these are the Republican lawmakers who fanned anger and perpetuated the lie about a stolen election. “The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) falsely declared at a post-election hearing. Even worse, Republicans signed on to the lawsuit to throw out states’ votes, mounted objections and spoke in favor of rejecting electoral votes cast for President-elect Joe Biden. Two days before the riot, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said, "Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws.”

These Americans were concerned because Republicans had been lying to them for weeks. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) refused to call Biden the president-elect and gave the green light for his caucus to undertake the spurious objections.

None of these Republicans should remain in public life. They advanced the Big Lie, refused to recognize the rightful winner in November and then kept their supporters’ hopes alive by raising groundless objections. They do not escape blame by saying “voters are concerned.”

AD

AD

A wider circle of responsibility, for which the law provides no remedy, contains Fox News, which set up a business model based on spewing lies and sowing resentment. Its evening hosts beat the drum of election fraud. Rupert Murdoch should own up to his role and rebuild a model based on truth. Cumulus Media laughably instructed its radio hosts after the violence that it "will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’ ” However, for weeks it allowed its hosts to propound the lie that the election was not fairly decided. When does the company own up and clean up its act?

Fox News certainly does not have the same level of responsibility that, say, Trump does, nor does Cruz’s culpability equal the rioters'. But all have some level of responsibility. Congress must act under its rules to expel, censure or strip committee assignments from the worst players; voters must do the rest at the ballot box. The Justice Department can pursue individuals in court. Victims can see civil restitution against those who unleashed the violence. And right-wing media must make amends. There is plenty of blame to go around; accountability must follow those responsible.

Read more:

AD