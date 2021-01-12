But don’t worry. Before long, corporate America will welcome Republicans back into its warm embrace and its bottomless pockets.

First, let’s look at what has happened in recent days.

Last Wednesday, the National Association of Manufacturers — as much a representation of “Big Business” as you’ll find — called for Trump to be removed from office. The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce condemned him. Well-known corporate giants including American Express, Marriott, Dow Chemical, Comcast and Verizon announced that they were suspending contributions to the 147 Republicans who voted to contest the electoral college votes. Others — including Wall Street giants Bank of America, Citigroup, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs — decided to be nonpartisan and suspend all their political contributions for now.

AD

AD

If you were a conservative worrying that corporate America is now in the pocket of the libs, you might be horrified. You’d also note how many companies rushed to say supportive things about the protests for police reform that followed the killing of George Floyd last summer, not to mention how Twitter and Facebook have cut Trump off from their platforms.

But worry not: Before you know it, the masters of industry and finance will reopen those spigots. After all, in the right circumstances, political contributions and lobbying can be extraordinarily cost-effective ways of padding your company’s bottom line. In some cases, you can invest a piddling million or two and reap billions in the form of the rewriting of an obscure regulation or tax provision.

But it would be a mistake to think that corporations give donations only out of pure, clearheaded self-interest. In fact, ideology plays a critical role too.

AD

AD

Consider, for instance, health-care policy. If you stepped back and asked what’s in the true self-interest of corporations, the answer would be clear: single-payer health care. In America, we pay substantially more than any other nation for our free-market-based system; systems with universal coverage provided and managed by the government are far less expensive. Much of that cost falls on businesses, in the form of both high premiums and administration.

Corporations spend billions of dollars managing benefits and helping employees navigate our byzantine system. Employer-based health insurance isn’t really good for anyone, and certainly not employers.

So why isn’t every corporation out there demanding that we switch to single payer and relieve them of that expense? The most persuasive answer is that the people who run corporations just hate the idea. They’re capitalists, and it’s socialism. So they’ll eagerly use their resources and reduce their profits to make sure such a thing never happens in America.

AD

AD

And although corporations give plenty of support to Democratic politicians — the smart ones spread their money around so everyone owes them something — why would they be more supportive of Republicans as a rule?

The answer isn’t that Republicans are good for the economy, because they aren’t. By almost any measure — stock market gains, GDP growth, employment — the economy has historically done significantly better under Democrats (see here or here or here).

Trump’s performance, like that of George W. Bush before him, has been particularly catastrophic — he’ll be the first president in modern times to leave office with fewer Americans employed than when he began — but he’s an outlier only in the degree of his incompetence. (Yes, the pandemic is largely to blame, but it was his own disastrous handling of the pandemic that kneecapped the economy.)

AD

AD

Of course, there are certain industries with extremely focused interests that a Republican president could help, with tax breaks and regulatory rollbacks. They also know that Republicans will help win the long war against collective bargaining, while Democrats will support unions and the interests of workers.

In other words, when corporations support the GOP, it’s sometimes self-interest and sometimes personal ideology. Neither one should be ignored.

And of course, corporations are always terrified of bad publicity; the last thing they want right now is to be targeted by boycotts because they’re helping to fund the GOP’s sedition caucus. So they’ll hold on to their contributions awhile.

AD

But only for a while. In a few months, when Republicans come calling and say, “Forget about what we did before — just help us win the next election and you can have all the tax cuts you ever wanted,” the money will start flowing again.