Only about a third of the more than 25 million doses distributed nationwide have been given to people, federal data show. Hundreds of different distribution programs are being organized across states and counties for front-line health workers, residents of long-term care facilities, the elderly and others that states are prioritizing in different sequences.

The resulting complexity means that few Americans can answer the basic question: When and where can I get vaccinated?

The country needs a distribution strategy that our fragmented, multilayered health-care system can effectively implement. This will require more federal direction, a simpler priority structure and a different role for the states.

First, the initial round of distribution should be finished as planned. It makes no sense to disrupt current efforts to get the vaccine to front-line health workers (mostly being handled by hospitals) and residents of long-term care facilities (mostly being handled by pharmacy chains doing outreach). After this is completed, a much simpler plan should be implemented.

Start with one easily understood criterion mandated by the federal government: age. The administration’s reported plan to replace the patchwork of state priorities is a step in the right direction. Begin with Americans 65 and older, then those 45 to 65 years old and so forth. Everyone will know when they qualify. They’ll also have ID to prove it. This system can’t be gamed.

The main trade-off of this approach is that it would take longer to get to younger workers, who might be spreading the coronavirus. That’s a significant concern, but age is also correlated with risk for severity of covid-19. Britain has focused on the elderly to prioritize saving lives. The United States would prioritize by age for different reasons: to have a plan that our disjointed health-care system can implement, that people can understand and that would feel fair.

Next, national pharmacy chains would become the primary distributors. They already exist, and estimates suggest they can put as many as 100 million shots in arms a month. CVS alone has estimated that it could administer 20 million to 25 million vaccinations per month. Pharmacy chains already have mechanisms to reach consumers and to track who has received which shot and when a second shot is due.

The vaccine development effort, Operation Warp Speed, has considered revving up the role of pharmacy chains. Distribution would result in profits for corporations, much as it did for manufacturers of planes and tanks during World War II. The government could even structure contracts to include incentives if companies meet or exceed vaccination targets. The federal government already has a partnership with the national pharmacy chains to bring the vaccine to long-term care settings, and it has a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Strategy on the drawing board that could be activated to vaccinate elements of the broader population.

Meanwhile, states need roles at which they can succeed, and they will need federal funding — through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — for their efforts. First and foremost, they should fill the gaps, especially in pharmacy “deserts” where people cannot access such services. States could contract with community organizations to make sure that people who are homebound and residents of rural and underserved urban areas, including hard-hit communities of color, are reached. Distribution could be boosted through mobile vaccination, mass vaccination in stadiums and arenas, and other special outreach initiatives. Equally important are public education and outreach about the vaccine. State public health agencies have mounted world-class campaigns against smoking and opioids; they could bring those skills to this critical challenge.

As commissioner of human services in New Jersey, I experienced the difficulties of rolling out a statewide welfare reform initiative. We needed to get new job-training and child-care programs up and running almost immediately to support able-bodied people on welfare who became required to work, search for work or go to school. The program needed the cooperation of every county. As challenging and controversial as that initiative was, it applied only to the population receiving public assistance, not all state residents. Covid-19 vaccination, of course, is a much bigger challenge.

State officials are pleading for federal resources to help them implement vaccine distribution plans. They’re also improvising daily to make distribution work. Switching gears won’t be easy. Complex plans that address public health priorities have made sense on paper. But consideration urgently needs to be given to the capacity of the country’s fragmented health-care system and the realities of implementation. Distribution should be redesigned to work in the health system we have.

