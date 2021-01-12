Trump did not merely light the match to fuel the assault on the Capitol. He refused to call for the fire department, watching the fire threaten Congress, the vice president and everyone in the building.

The Post reports that while Trump watched the attempted coup on television at the White House, “a small group of aides — including Ivanka Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and [chief of staff Mark] Meadows — was imploring Trump to speak out against the violence. Meadows’s staff had prompted him to go see the president, with one aide telling the chief of staff before he entered the Oval Office, ‘They are going to kill people.’ ” And here is the kicker:

Press officials had begun discussing a statement from Trump around 2 p.m., when protesters first breached the Capitol, an official familiar with the discussions said. But they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the president and could only take the matter to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, this person said, adding that “the most infuriating part” of the day was how long it took before Trump finally spoke out.

Aside from the inexcusable refusal of Meadows to step in, what is striking is that the president refused to be diverted from watching television images of the mob he incited. He delayed in trying to protect the Capitol. He then sent two separate and halfhearted messages telling them “to remain peaceful.”

Hours after the assault began, he issued a sympathetic message: “This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. ... We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special. You’ve seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace.” The message was as much incitement and praise as it was a plea for his supporters to go home. He still was incapable of defending the Capitol.

He still cannot. Pence reportedly talked to Trump on Monday and now appears to be willing to let Trump finish his term. However, Trump is incapable of doing this without further incitement. On his trip to the border Tuesday, he warned Congress not to impeach him: "I think it’s causing tremendous anger.” What is that but a backhanded way of telling lawmakers that his mob will rise up again if they try to remove him? What’s more, he insisted his incendiary speech on Jan. 6 was “totally appropriate,” an indication that he not only lacks remorse for his behavior but also might be willing to repeat it.

With news reports of more protests being planned in Washington and at state capitols, Trump remains a magnet and a bullhorn, feeding his followers’ sense of grievance. Pence and every Republican refusing to immediately remove him will be responsible for what he says and does between now and Jan. 20, and what his mob does in response. They are either placating a wounded animal in the White House, or they are once again too afraid to carry out their duties for fear of raising the ire of Trump’s supporters.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will have blood on their hands if, as is entirely possible, Trump sets off more violence. One would think they have done enough to injure America by feeding into the Big Lie and, in McCarthy’s case, voting to overturn the election results after the mob was pushed back. The GOP already seems comatose; failure to remove a president who remains a clear and present danger to the United States will destroy the party. For once, Republicans should rise to the occasion.

